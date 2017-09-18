

Mumamba Numba is staying calm despite the defending champions suffering their second straight defeat and relinquishing the lead.

Green Buffaloes on Sunday beat Zanaco 2-0 in convincing fashion at Nkoloma Stadium to exchange place in this top two Lusaka derby clash.

The defeat came four days after Nkwazi stunned them 1-0 away at Edwin Emboela Stadium.

“We need to forge ahead and work hard in order to collect maximum points in the next games,”Numba said.

“This is part of the game, we just need to encourage the players so that they are not demoralised.”

Zanaco have 50 points , three behind Buffaloes with eleven games left in the 2017 campaign.