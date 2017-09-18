UPND President Hakainde Hichilema and his Vice Geoffrey Mwamba today appeared in the Luanshya Magistrate Court in a case where they are charged with seditious practices and unlawful assembly.

The case however failed to take off as the presiding magistrate was attending a workshop in Ndola.

The matter has since been adjourned to October 16 and 17 for continued trial.

President Hichilema and Dr Mwamba were both in attendance with a host of their sympathizers.

And the state prosecutor prosecuting the matter is also out of town.

When the matter was called, the state informed the applied to Luanshya senior resident Magistrate Dominic Makaliche that the matter be adjourned.

Defence lawyer Chimuka Magubwi said the state had put a notice to have the matter adjourned.

“To save the PP from embarrassment, the issue is that there is a notice to have the matter adjourned from the NPA. The dates are already agreed,” Magubwi said.

Magistrate Makaliche after consulting with the sitting magistrate John Mbuzi adjourned the matter to October 16, 17 for continued trial.