UPND President Hakainde Hichilema and his Vice Geoffrey Mwamba today appeared in the Luanshya Magistrate Court in a case where they are charged with seditious practices and unlawful assembly.
The case however failed to take off as the presiding magistrate was attending a workshop in Ndola.
The matter has since been adjourned to October 16 and 17 for continued trial.
President Hichilema and Dr Mwamba were both in attendance with a host of their sympathizers.
And the state prosecutor prosecuting the matter is also out of town.
When the matter was called, the state informed the applied to Luanshya senior resident Magistrate Dominic Makaliche that the matter be adjourned.
Defence lawyer Chimuka Magubwi said the state had put a notice to have the matter adjourned.
“To save the PP from embarrassment, the issue is that there is a notice to have the matter adjourned from the NPA. The dates are already agreed,” Magubwi said.
Magistrate Makaliche after consulting with the sitting magistrate John Mbuzi adjourned the matter to October 16, 17 for continued trial.
Because the Judge was attending a workshop! Hilarious. Is this like a Judiciary wind-up, Zambian style. But who gains here.
I suppose there are many ways to torture……
This is why people are calling for judicial review. If doctors worked like these useless Judges, there would be a lot of funerals
Does it mean this judge has no diary, have seen a lot of judges adjourn cases because they attending to something else, does it mean they don’t look in their diaries before setting dates?
Fusekeni, bunch of Losers!
Mr Dundumwezi president your friends are in New York attending the UN summit in America,so how come you are at a lower court in Luanshya?hasnt icc declared you as 2016 winner?this is what you told your cadres after losing in 2016!!kikikikikiki
Simple question what have gone to do in new York? Are you not just another statistical Attendee?
For sure, Ba Jonathan will just be a statistical attendee
This is exactly what happens in a banana republic! Our judiciary is a joke. You agree on a date for trial and the magistrate, of all people, goes to a workshop! What the…? But the prosecutor is also out of town…something fishy here for sure. What a cursed nation.
This is irresponsible behaviour by the court official. He must be charged with contempt of court.
It is this attitude that makes African nations lag behind in development.
I also wonder why judges are not charged with contept of court.
Comment:court after court lungu enjoying the presidency. up to 2021 .hh and GBM try 2021
Look at this hopeless PF kaponya rat….ati lungu is enjoyingvthe presidency……
He is running away from corruption accusations day and night people are accusing him of stealing….
