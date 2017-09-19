Zambia Police Services Public Relations Officer Esther Katongo has refuted media reports a member of the Patriotic Front assaulted during the just ended by-election campaigns in Kalundu area in Chilanga District has died .

Mrs. Katongo says the correct position is that during the said by – election, Police received seven reports of Assault OABH from various complainants and that Teacher Kalaluka is said to have died, is not among the complainants.

She said contrary to media reports only one person among the seven injured identified as Siamutumwa Sikapa aged 37 was admitted to University Teaching Hospital (UTH) and is still receiving medical treatment.

The Police spokesperson says in a statement obtained by ZANIS today that the UTH Management through its Public Relations Office has confirmed that the victim’s condition is improving.

“We would like to dispel reports published in some quarters of the media purporting that a member of the Patriotic Front assaulted during the just ended by-election campaigns in Kalundu area in Chilanga has died, “ she said in the statement.

Investigations in the Assault cases have continued.

And PF media Director Sunday Chanda has retracted his statement issued yesterday.

Below is the statement:

RETRACTION STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Yesterday, 17th September 2017, my Office received information from the Party Provincial Officials to the effect that a PF member who was attacked in Chilanga during the by-election campaigns had passed on. Upon receiving this information, we had it verified with two other Provincial Officials who confirmed the reports.

It has come to our attention that the Provincial Officials information was not accurate. The victim is still hospitalised in University Teaching Hospital and remains in our prayers. We apologise for the inconvenience this may have caused on the victim and the bereaved family.

Further, we wish to advise our officials to verify information with the Provincial Party Chairperson before transmitting any such information to the Party Secretariat. Lastly, we continue to call for investigations into the violence to ensure the perpetrators of this violence are brought to book.

