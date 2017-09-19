Southern Province Patriotic Front (PF) Chairperson Lawrence Evans says he is pleased with the ruling party’s leadership Chikankata district in Southern province.

Mr. Evans says he is quiet impressed with party leadership in the area particularly for their continued support to the vulnerable groups such as the aged people in the district.

The PF chairperson said what the PF district party leadership is doing should be emulated by all those with a heart for the aged and vulnerable people in society.

Mr. Evans said this in an interview with the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) in Chikankata district in Southern province.

As PF provincial Chairperson, he said , he was personally impressed with the work they are doing of helping the need in society which he said should always exhibit love for the poor who need much support.

The PF provincial Chairperson further urged the PF Chikankata district party leadership to continue with this good gesture of helping the aged and vulnerable groups of people in the district.

Over the weekend the PF Chikankata district party leadership, donated various items worth Thousands of Kwacha to the aged and vulnerable people of Dimba village in Kafue Gorge in Chikankata district of Southern province.