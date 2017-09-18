The Zambian Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) says the legal requirement for public institutions to form Integrity Committees will help seal lope-holes and practices that breed corruption.
Anti- Corruption Commission Acting Director General Kapetwa Phiri says Integrity Committees in public institutions have boosted the fight against corruption through introduction of whistle-blower policies and service charters in law enforcement and regulatory institutions.
He expressed happiness with the progress that Zambia has so far recorded in the fight against corruption as 56 organisation had formed Integrity Committees of which 54 were in the public sector.
Mr. Phiri was speaking today at the Commonwealth Africa Heads of Anti- Corruption Agencies Training being held in Pretoria South Africa which has drawn the participation of over 13 countries from Africa
He said Zambia has scored significant achievements towards the creation of a corrupt free Zambia by embracing e-governance as a mechanism of reducing contact between members of the public and service providers.
Mr. Phiri said the creation of a corrupt free Zambia was a national program as government was inculcating ethical values and patriotism in its citizens.
And Mr. Phiri has called for increased collaboration between Anti-Corruption agencies across Africa to help bring out coordination among countries in fighting corruption as it was transboundary nature .
He observed that coordination among agencies would help to successfully prosecute economic crimes whose proceeds have been invested in foreign jurisdiction.
KUWAYAWAYAFYE BA ACC…………… YOU ALREADY KNOW WHERE CORRUPT CHARACTERS ARE …WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR..????/ SHAME
Shut down that Association of Corruption Commission. ACC for poor street vendors only.
Close it!!!
Suppose the members on those committees have no integrity? I remember Unip’s works committees. They protected nothing other than intimidating those opposed to the party.
What Zambians are waiting for is this ACC to INVESTIGATE, gather EVIDENCE and to PROSECUTE those that are already KNOWN to be involved in corruption.
The facts are there and witnesses have spoken. What have they done? How many CONVICTIONS?
Or do these lackeys think their only job is to harass Lungus political opponents? And HIDE all the PF CORRUPTION?
USELESS ACC. They should only be paid by the number of convictions they produce! Then maybe things will change.
I wouldn’t be so confident with the ACC. In 2001 my friend reported some court clerk to the ACC for some corruption. The following day one clerk approached my friend and told that he was wasting his time by reporting them to the ACC. He gave up and the case died off just like that.
USELESS THIEVES IMWE fi ACC.CAN U INVESTIGATE 42million fire truck now please.muletumfwisha icifukushi.u just arrest pipo are oppose the govt.are u not ashamed of yoselves.U even go home ati iam coming from work.
Iwe kapala start with 42million dollars sha.