The Zambian Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) says the legal requirement for public institutions to form Integrity Committees will help seal lope-holes and practices that breed corruption.

Anti- Corruption Commission Acting Director General Kapetwa Phiri says Integrity Committees in public institutions have boosted the fight against corruption through introduction of whistle-blower policies and service charters in law enforcement and regulatory institutions.

He expressed happiness with the progress that Zambia has so far recorded in the fight against corruption as 56 organisation had formed Integrity Committees of which 54 were in the public sector.

Mr. Phiri was speaking today at the Commonwealth Africa Heads of Anti- Corruption Agencies Training being held in Pretoria South Africa which has drawn the participation of over 13 countries from Africa

He said Zambia has scored significant achievements towards the creation of a corrupt free Zambia by embracing e-governance as a mechanism of reducing contact between members of the public and service providers.

Mr. Phiri said the creation of a corrupt free Zambia was a national program as government was inculcating ethical values and patriotism in its citizens.

And Mr. Phiri has called for increased collaboration between Anti-Corruption agencies across Africa to help bring out coordination among countries in fighting corruption as it was transboundary nature .

He observed that coordination among agencies would help to successfully prosecute economic crimes whose proceeds have been invested in foreign jurisdiction.