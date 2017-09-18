President Edgar Lungu has arrived in New York, United States of America to attend the 72nd United Nations General Assembly.

The President arrived in New York at 02:00 hours local time from South America where he had attended the SADC Troika meeting on Lesotho.

President Lungu was received at Teterboro International airport by the Permanent Representative to the United Nations Lazarous Kapambwe, Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Kalaba, Minister of Commence Margaret Mwanakatwe and Minister of National Planning and Development Lucky Mulusa.

The high level meeting will officially open tomorrow Tuesday September 19, 2017 with a key note address by the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

While in New York, President Lungu will deliver his statement to the General Assembly and after hold a high level meeting on ending early child marriages, in partnership with UNICEF, UN Women and Canada.

And the Permanent Representative to the United Nations Lazarous Kapambwe has told ZANIS in an interview that other engagements that await the Head of State include bilateral meetings with the Prime Minister Stephan Lofven from the Kingdom of Sweden.

“The President is also expected to hold a high level meeting with the world Health organisation officials and another meeting on eradicating modern slavery, forced labour and human trafficking,” said Ambassador Kapambwe.

Ambassador Kapambwe added that on Wednesday, the President is scheduled to meet with the Mauritian Prime Minister and the African Union for bilateral talks prior to holding bilateral talks with Ugandan President Museveni Yoweri, to discuss quickening the pace of action to end HIV/ AIDS on the continent.

President Lungu will also meet the Zambian community living in the United States before attending a SADC Troika meeting, which will focus on the situation in the Democratic Republic Congo.

The theme for the 72nd General Assembly is “focusing in people striving for peace and decent life for all on a sustainable Plant”