By John Lulamile
In his address to the second session of the eleventh National Assembly on September 21st 2012, President Michael Sata promised to bring and deliver development to Zambia’s communities through resource allocation to all districts and all constituencies.
President Sata regretted that lives and property were lost to fires. He also gave his vision that he intended to allocate a fire tender to each district(which were now 100 from 73).
In the subsequent budget presented by Minister of Finance, Alexander Chikwanda, under local government, Government proceeded to allocate among other things, $45million for the procurement of fire tenders, rescue equipment and safety services.
To this effect, Ministry of Local Government and Housing entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Albion Export Services U.K to supply fire tenders and rescue equipment to all local authorities (100) at a cost $168million.
But in his letter to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Local Government Housing (Early Education and Environmental Protection) the Attorney General, Mumba Malila in his letter dated 25th March 2013 reference /101/7/6, rejected the MOU as it didn’t not comply with the Zambia Public Procurement Authority Act.
And ZPPA advised that the scale of the project required that an open and public tender was sought.
At this stage the procurement of fire tenders and safety equipment was subjected to internal scrutiny and experts designed the type of fire tenders Zambia would need.
In June 2015, In his letter to the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Local Government and Housing, Secretary to Treasury Fredson Yamba informed the Ministry that his office had decided that the project be broken up in phases to reduce impact on the Treasury and that would therefore provide funds for the first phase of the project.
He also directed that the instructions by the Attorney General to comply with tender procedures as provided for under the ZPPA Act was complied with.
To this effect, the Ministry put up a public tender for the supply of 42 fire tenders and safety equipment in the first phase
This process attracted over 15 companies including Albion Export Services. The prices ranged from $36m-$49m for delivery of the 42 trucks.
The Ministry had also specified type of fire tenders and service equipment required on each fire truck .
On 22nd December 2015, Ministry of Local Government awarded Grandview International Ltd a contract to supply 42 fire tenders and safety equipment at an award sum of $42million.
But Albion Services disputed the award and appealed to the Zambia Public Procurement Authority(ZPPA) objecting to the award and claiming that since they had put up an unsolicited bid in 2013, they had incurred costs and wondered why their bid worth $49million for 42 fire trucks was rejected.
To this effect the ZPPA halted the entire process until the appeal process was attended to and concluded.
Another anonymous complaint report was submitted to the Anti-Corruption Commission(ACC) for investigations.
On 18th January 2016, the ZPPA rejected the appeal from Albion Export Services and dismissed all their grounds of appeal.
Director General wrote that the appeal was dismissed in accordance with section 70(5)(a) of the Public Procurement Act no 12 of 2008.
On 25th January 2016, the Ministry of Local Government informed Grandview International that all complaints and review by the ZPPA had cleared the project and gave the company authority to proceed with the supply and delivery of the fire trucks and associated safety equipment.
The contract also provided for the supply of back-up and service parts.
The allegation that the contract is overpriced arises out gross ignorance over the cost of these machines.
1. The Zambia Airforce (ZAF) bought fire tenders for $1.3m each in 2012
2. The Civil Aviation bought 10 fire tenders for similar amount for the provincial airports.
The Ministry of Local Government bought custom made fire tenders with unique features.
Good explanation, it seems fire tenders are most expensive in zambia
Listen here in the UK a brand new costs £300,00
We were desperate, we needed them and they had to arrive at a certain time.
For heavens sake either we paid the right rice and they took 7 months to come or we paid a little inflated price and they came in 3 weeks – if you look at the law of averages this is what you pay for a premium service
The whole thing is being blown way out of proportion
@Rugby – very true! We elect ignorant leaders at our own risk. We must learn to hold our leaders accountable and that starts from public scrutiny during public presidential debates. We do ourselves untold harm when we elect leaders who have not articulated their agenda for the country and we have no grounds to hold them to account when they are in office!
@ Dual Citizen DC, Which “public presidential debates” are those?
The BIG QUESTION still remains; “Where are the 42 Fire fighting vehicles?” According to stats, It’s now 18 months since the tender was awarded. I quote “On 25th January 2016, the Ministry of Local Government informed Grandview International that all complaints and review by the ZPPA had cleared the project and gave the company authority to proceed with the supply and delivery of the fire trucks and associated safety equipment”.
The poor will remain poor not because they do not have money but they do not know how to handle money.I see no justification of paying a $1 million per truck just because someone offered you that price.What kind of leaders do we have? How many lives could be saved in our hospitals if that $1million was spent on them.We do not even have working fire hydrants in our cities so those fire engines are going to look pretty posh parked next to a burning building hey.
Copy and paste from Zambian Watchdog. Every story. I though They were a fake press. Zambian fo01s
This simply not true…..the fire trucks bought are basic fire trucks ……what unique features ??? The cost of those trucks is in the $700,000 region max.
The trucks for the air force can have unique features
And LT why have you left out the part where
Albion Services sued the government and was awarded costs ?????
This is true. Aviation fire trucks have very expensive specialised equipment that costs much, much more than the actual truck.
Which means the one’s bought by ZAF were also ridiculously over priced!
So it means our local engineers are not capable of designing and manufacturing even one simple fire tender. Surely even copying under license can go a long way. The country would save millions for other services. As long as we remain with the consumer mentality, we’ll continue being losers. All forex is leaving the country. Alternatively look for investors to assemble these things locally to save on costs of procuring externally. At least you will be able to collect taxes from the local investor apart from procuring at affordable rates. Not long ago, we had a good documentary on ZNBC where they were showing us how the Ethiopian Military is assembling these things in their country. That is the way to go. It’s quite embarrassing how other countries are making money on our ignorance. We…
Whichever way you look at it $1m for each fire tender is way too much. There must be something fishy here.Are they air fire tenders? Are they supposed to be flown?
We even import everything from toothpicks, razor blades, fruits, vegetables, clothes, etc. We need to grow up as a country!
GENERALLY, EVERYTHING IN ZAMBIA IS OVERPRICED, TAXES, FOOD, MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLUDING SECOND HAND) ONES ETC. THIS IS NOT NEW. IT IS ONLY THAT WE HAVE BEEN POLLUTED TO BELIEVE THAT THERE IS CORRUPTION IN EVERYTHING. OF COURSE CORRUPTION IS THERE. BUT LET US NOT BE BLIND EVEN TO GENUINE PROJECT AND ONLY SEE CORRUPTION EVERYWHERE.
It would have been nice to elaborate on what these ‘unique’ features are. Is Zambia so different from other countries that it needs custom built fire trucks?
We must have very special fires. We never manage to put them off!!!! Our interest is more in the procurement than putting out fires.
Nevermind them ..a firetruck is just like an Ambulance..you simply ask the Third Party company to equip it with specilised machines.
If i approached a company today that modifies 3 trucks a month on their assembly lines for a discount of 3 on a 42 truck order they would happily do that.
And someone says that Politicians do not have a hand in this contract…from start to finish its politicians.
And there is nothing new about Fire Engines in Zambia they are simply modified trucks like Ambulances by third party assembly companies
If the govt was seriously about cost saving they would have advertised directly to these Fire Truck Assembly companies in their mahazines and got those trucks directly at less than half a million with discount …instead of a middle man who is simply calling them to do everything like ordering takeaway.
jay jay, your point about writing directing directly to fire manufacturing/assembly companies makes sense but contrary to the ZPPA Act for that level procurement. There was no avoiding public tender which, unfortunately, always yields exaggerated prices. We may have to consider amending the Act!
@Spaka like lilo:have you seen the same fire engines?go to Lusaka fire station on church road and you shall them.
Already we are being told that ZAF bought some fire engines in 2012 at US$1.3m and other Govnt wings did the same.so these 42 new fire engines at US$1m each are even cheaper!!
There is absolute and urgent need to reform our procurement procedures in line with international guidelines. Rejecting a bid for a reason that is not substantive (which will not affect the price of the bid) must be removed from our Act and SI. A good example is where a low priced bid was rejected for non submission of a litigation status., a matter not of substance. The country has incurred an opportunity cost of saving USD $20 million because of insisting that a bidder did not submit a litigation status a matter the evaluation committee should have obtained and the country would have saved USD $20 million.
Appoint experienced and internationally exposed people to key positions and you will avoid these grave mistakes.