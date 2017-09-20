Nkana Constituency Member of Parliament Alexander Chiteme has charged that former Information and Broadcasting Minister Chishimba Kambwili is a resentful, greedy and corrupt politician who does not care about the marketeers’s plight in the country.

Chiteme who is also the Deputy Patron for the Presidential Marketeers Empowerment Initiative Fund says Dr. Kambwili was irrational to be inquisitive about the source of the funds after the ruling party dislodged him over gross indiscipline.

Chiteme has since dared Dr. Kambwili to meet him so that he can be unveiled with records regarding the source of the money Marketeers are receiving.

“Chishimba Kambwili is a resentful, greedy and corrupt politician who does not care about the marketeers’s plight in the country” Chiteme said

And Chiteme snubbed United Party for National Development (UPND) Vice President Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba for branding the Patriotic Front (PF) corrupt relating to the construction of the Lusaka-Ndola Dual Carriageway.

Chiteme said Dr. Mwamba is ignorant about what it takes to construct roads in Zambia and has no relevance to Zambia’s politics which the UPND has since regretted.

The UPND vice president last week in a statement said the construction of the Lusaka-Ndola Dual Carriageway was a contract scandal because initially the road was to run from Livingstone up to Solwezi.

“GBM don’t know anything, that is why even in UPND he has lost value” Chiteme alleged

The Nkana Constituency Lawmaker was speaking last on Sunday evening when he featured on Pan African Radio’s News Feedback Programme.