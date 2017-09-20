Patriots for Economic (PeP) President Sean Enock Tembo says Finance Minister Felix Mutati’s statement that the economy has stabilized is theoretical because the levels of unemployment in Zambia are shocking.

Mr. Mutati during the launch of the Economic Stabilization and Growth Programme 2017 -2019, Zambia plus, the 2018 -2020 medium term expenditure framework and the 2017 midyear economic report said the country’s economy has stabilized, affirming Zambians will soon see an improvement even in the inflation rate.

In an interview this morning, Tembo said Zambia’s economic improvement is farfetched because prices of essential commodities have also kept on hitting the roof.

“Mr. Mutati’s claims that the economy has stabilized is theoretical because the levels of unemployment in Zambia are shocking” Tembo said

And Green Party President Peter Sinkamba has criticized Finance Minister Felix Mutati’s statement that the economy has improved.

Mr. Sinkamba cited the closure of some banks in the country as an indication that the economy has shrunk.

“How can he claim that the economy has stabilized when banks are closing in Zambia” Sinkamba asked