The second International Scientific Laboratory Expo held under the theme” “Accurate Laboratory Testing’’ has been opened in Ndola on the Copperbelt province.

The event is designed to showcase how scientists play a greater role in accurate laboratory testing.

ZANIS reports that Ndola Mayor Amon Chisenga who officially opened the Expo said the event would present a prestigious platform for both local and International Exhibitors to network and exchange concepts on how to enhance accurate laboratory testing.

Mr. Chisenga said Government recognized that accurate Scientific Laboratory Testing was fundamental for the country as it promoted Instrumental Analysis, Biotechnology and Quality Assurance among other things which provide a basis for the development of scientific methods.

He noted that the platform would also avail an opportunity for business entities dealing in scientific laboratories and related fields to create business partnerships and learn new initiatives that can accelerate growth in scientific knowledge.

Mr. Chisenga commended the Zambia International Trade Fair (ZITF) for hosting the event.

He also commended Scientific Laboratory Expo organisers for the role it was playing in promoting accurate laboratory testing as a way of improving scientific expertise in the country.

And ZITF Acting General Manager Moses Chitoshi expressed gratitude to the Scientific Laboratory Expo for selecting Trade Fair to host the event.

Mr. Chitoshi said the event was a milestone for ZITF as it tried to fulfil its strategic plan of hosting various activities off the Trade Fair period.

He said Trade Fair was looking forward to partner with all sectors of the economy in promoting activities that were economically viable and would only be done by hosting specialised Shows like the Scientific Expo.