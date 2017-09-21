The Department of Immigration in Lusaka says a total of forty four persons around the country were arrested between 15th and 18th September, 2017 for various offences.

Among the arrested are foreign nationals including Peter Kashala (39), a Zambian businessman of house number 2727, Libala stage 4, who was on 18th September, 2017 arrested and charged with offence of obstructing immigration officers in the execution of their duties, contrary to section 53 of the immigration and deportation Act, 2010.

The department said that Kashala Peter on 13th September 2017 at around 14:00 hours while working with his wife and other unknown persons, did obstruct Immigration Officers from arresting a female prohibited immigrant on the premises of house number 2727 Libala stage 4, Lusaka District.

Mr. Nshinka said the suspect is currently detained at Lusaka Central Correctional facility pending prosecution, the department is pursuing the suspect’s wife who is currently on the run.

This is according to a statement availed to ZANIS in Lusaka on Wednesday by the Immigration Department Public Relations Officer Namati Nshinka

Meanwhile 19 foreign nationals from Congo, Burundi, Malawi, Zimbabwe and Tanzania around the country, were arrested for unlawful stay and seven for unlawful entry and five others were arrested for engaging in employment without permits while 6 Ethiopians were arrested for failing to appear before an immigration officer upon entry.

He said that during this period, the department secured a total of ten convictions.

They include those of three Burundians in Mpulungu who were convicted for offences of unlawful entry and unlawful stay. They were each sentenced to pay a fine of K900 or in default six months simple imprisonment for unlawful entry and K800 or in default six months for unlawful stay.

He also said that similarly, in Chingola, a Congolese couple was convicted for similar offence. The husband was sentenced to pay a fine of K8, 000 or in default two months simple imprisonment, while the wife was sentenced to pay a fine of K200 or in default two months simple imprisonment among others.

He added that in the same statement that other court outcomes in Katete, two Malawians were convicted for unlawful entry. Two were each sentenced to pay a fine of K1, 500 or in default six months simple imprisonment.

He also added that One was sentenced to pay a fine of K3000 or in default twelve months while the fourth person was sentenced to pay a fine of K3, 000 or in default six months simple imprisonment.

He stated that in Chinsali one, Tanzanian was convicted and sentenced to a fine of K1000 for unlawful stay.

He also stated that the Department removed twenty nine illegal immigrants from the country and deported one. Meanwhile in Chingola one Chinese national was deported from Zambia.

The department have noted with concern an upswing in incidences of obstruction, particularly by Zambians. Obstructing an immigration Officer is a serious offence which is punishable by law.

He however urged for the total cooperation and support from all citizens and residents in order to effectively rid the country of illegal migrants and contribute to internal security.