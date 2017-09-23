Shepolopolo have minted bronze at the 2017 COSAFA Women’s Championship after beating Kenya 4-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in the third and fourth match played on Saturday in Zimbabwe.

Zambia recovered from a goal down to send the game into penalties.

Kenya led after 29 minutes with Neddy Okoth scoring after beating Zambian keeper Catherine Musonda.

The guest nation from East Africa was seemingly heading to the winners podium before regular scorer Barbra Banda equalised in the 71st minute.

Winning bronze is a consolation for coach Albert Kachinga’s women who failed to reach the final on Thursday after giving away a 3-0 lead to lose to South Africa 5-2 on penalties

Zambia advanced to the semifinals after winning Group A with seven points following victories over Malawi (6-3) and Madagascar 7-1 plus a 1-1 draw against hosts Zimbabwe.

Below is Zambia’s Line-up against Kenya.

Catherine Musonda (GK), Grace Zulu, Anita Mulenga, Grace Chanda, Misozi Zulu, Racheal Lungu, Rhoda Chileshe, Noria Sosala (C), Barbra Banda, Esther Mukwasa, Lweendo Chisamu.