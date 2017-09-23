Zesco United have been eliminated from the CAF Confederations Cup in dramatic fashion by SuperSport United after a 2-2 draw at home in Ndola to bow out on away goals rule.

Zesco conceded the second goal just one minute before full time go out of the competition at the quarterfinal stage.

The first leg match ended goalless in South Africa last week on Friday.

Thuso Phala scored a double for the visitors at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in this return match.

Zesco went up just after three minutes when John Ching’andu scored after being set up by Misheck Chaila.

Phala equalised for SuperSport after 34 minutes as the two teams went to the break with a 1-1 score-line.

Zesco regained the lead five minutes after the break this time with defender David Odhiambo being the scorer.

The score-line was 2-1 with a minute left on the clock when Phala broke Zesco’s heart with an equaliser.

Soccer fans left Levy Mwanawasa Stadium fuming and wondering what had hit the Ndola club.