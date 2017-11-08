Information and Broadcasting Minister Mulenga Kampamba has congratulated Ms Hellen Mwale on her re-election as Chairperson of the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) – Zambia Chapter.

Ms Kampampa noted that Ms Mwale’s re-election to this high profile position, is well deserved and a source of immense pride and honour not only to herself and the media fraternity but the women across the country.

She said given her vast expertise and experience in the media sector, Government is left with no doubt that Ms Mwale will excel in steering the media to greater heights so that they continue to impact positively on the social and economic wellbeing of the country.

The Minister said government is particularly happy to note that this achievement is in tandem with its gender agenda to which His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has shown unprecedented commitment and support by appointing more women to high decision making positions from the time the Patriotic Front came into office.

“It is the hope of Government that Ms. Mwale and her team will take deliberate steps to entrench professionalism, adherence to media ethics and patriotism in the media fraternity,” she said

Ms kampamba said this is important if the media is to win the confidence and trust of the majority of Zambians.

The new committee is assured of Government’s unflinching support in its effort to grow the sector by creating an enabling environment for the media to thrive.

“Once again, congratulations to Ms Mwale and her team,” Ms Kampampa said