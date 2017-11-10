Pictures of the week

1
First Lady Esther Lungu when she received the Agro equipment from Saro Agro at State House
First Lady Esther Lungu receives a donation of Sanitory towels from AIDS Health Foundation (AHF) Country Manager Dr Mabvuto Kango at State House
First Lady Esther Lungu speaks when a delagation from Habitat for Humanity paid a courtesy call on her at State House on November 7,2017-Picture by THOMAS NSAMA
First Lady Esther Lungu tries out one of the irrigation pumps donated by Saro Agro Industrial Limited while company’s Managing Director Ashok Oza (right) and Sales Executive pumps and irrigation Naviety Simutowe assist her at State House
President Edgar Lungu and Ambassadors and High Commissioner accredited to Zambia take official photo at State House
First Lady Esther Lungu  speaks when a delegation from Habitat for Humanity Paid a courtesy call on her at State House
President Edgar Lungu having a light moment with European Union Ambassador Alessandro MARIANI and Germany Ambassador Achim Burkart (l) at State House
COMESA Assistant Secretary General Ambassador Dr. Kipyego Cheluget and cyclist pose for a picture before they disembarked for Livingstone
His Excellency Edgar Chagwa Lungu delivers a speech at the Manufacturers Meet the President Seminar held the Radisson Blu hotel
Ministry of Gender Permanent Secretary, Dr. Felix Phiri (in grey suit) speaks to Ndola High Court Registrar, Joshua Banda, when he toured the Fast Track Court for gender-based violence, which is under construction at the Ndola Magistrate Court premises

