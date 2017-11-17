Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Jean Kapata has called on the United Nations Framework on Climate Change Conference of Parties, COP23 meeting in Bonn that the Zambian government would like to see the flow of financial support to meet obligations the country has undertaken. Addressing delegates during a high level panel discussion involving leaders of State and government drawn from different parts of the world, Mrs. Kapata said time had come to scale up financial support as some countries, among them Zambia, have already made commitments that only awaited funding to take off.

Further, the Minister told the delegates that the Zambian government expected among other things the conference to establish a link between its current efforts on Climate Change to those undertaken in past conferences so as to demonstrate continuity.

· “We expect Parties to continue building on the momentum gathered in Marrakech last year in defining the modalities, procedures and guidelines for the effective implementation of the Paris Agreement; in this regard, it is our view that we quickly move to text based negotiation to ensure a smooth completion and adoption of these modalities, procedures and guidelines by COP 24;

· Zambian looks forward to the Facilitative Dialogue that will take stock of our collective efforts of Parties in relation to progress made towards achieving the long term global goal on Climate change;

· My Government calls on this Conference to focus on finalising discussion on the sources and inputs for a Dialogue taking into account both pre 2020 and post 2020 obligations;

· It is also important to my Government to be clear on what will constitute the outcome of the facilitative dialogue and how this will be taken forward;

· Scaled up provision of financial support to developing countries such as Zambia to implement their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and other obligations under the Convention and its Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Agreement”, said the Minister.

The 10-day-long conference has consisted of discussions at the level of List Developed Countries, LDCs and the Group of 77, a grouping of developing countries formed 53 years ago, to put up a united front on Climate Change related measures that should be negotiated with the rest of the world.

Zambia is represented at the Conference by the Minister of Natural Resources Jean Kapata, her Permanent Secretary Trevor Kaunda and Ministry of National Planning Permanent Secretary Chola Chabala.

The negotiating team that has been in Bonn for the past two weeks includes experts from government and civil society.

On its part, the Zambian government has undertaken both mitigating and adaptive measures that include tree planting, irrigation, crop diversification, conservation farming, among others in response to climate change.