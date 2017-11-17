Zambia’s Ambassador-designate to the U.S, Dr. Ngosa Simbyakula has arrived in the United States of America following his recent appointment by President Edgar Lungu. Dr. Simbyakula who arrived Wednesday morning was received by Charge’ D’Affaires Mr. Joseph Chilaizya and other embassy staff at Dulles International Airport in Washington D.C.

The newly appointed Zambia’s envoy to the U.S straight went to meet staff at the Embassy where he urged diplomats to work hard and ensure economic diplomacy takes center stage so that Zambia gets maximum benefit from the U.S economy.

Dr. Simbyakula who is former Justice Minister says he has always embraced teamwork to achieve desired results and set goals.

He told the diplomats that Zambians are highly expectant to see that the mission in Washington D.C fosters bilateral ties with the American government and its people.

Dr. Simbyakula who is later this month expected to present credentials to U.S President Donald Trump was also introduced at the African Union Mission to the USA where African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat addressed a meeting of African Ambassadors Group (AAG) and African ministers of Foreign Affairs.

Mr. Mahamat also arrived Wednesday morning in America to attend the 2017 AU-US High-Level Dialogue with Department of State on matters relating to peace, security, and development of the African continent.