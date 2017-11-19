Mighty Mufulira Wanderers have thumped ten-man Nakambala Leopards 3-1 at home in Mufulira on Sunday to improve their chances of surviving Super Division relegation.

Winning this Week 35 match played at Shinde Stadium has pushed Wanderers one place up into 15th position with 39 points from 35 matches played.

Striker Mathews Macha registered a brace with Guily Manziba scoring Mighty’s other goal and Emmanue Phiri inked Nakambala’s consolation.

The home side took a 2-0 lead into break thanks to Manziba’s 20th minute strike and Macha’s 38th minute goal.

Macha completed his double after 51 minutes before Phiri’s goal in the 72nd minute.

Nakambala played the last eight minutes with one man down after defender Gift Wamundila received a straight red card from referee Evans Malata.

Meanwhile, Nakambala remain stuck in 14th place with 40 points after playing 35 matches.