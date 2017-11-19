Zesco United maintained a five point lead at the top of the FAZ Super Division after edging Forest Rangers 2-1 in Sunday’s Ndola derby at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.
With three matches left in the season, Zesco increased their tally to 69 points, five above second placed Zanaco, after round 35 matches played this weekend.
Striker Jesse Were’s 58th minute penalty and Fackson Kapumbu’s 13th minute goal secured the win for Zesco with Logic Ching’andu scoring for Forest.
Zesco will now tackle Red Arrows at home before facing Green Eagles away in Choma and will close the season against Mufulira Wanderers at home in Ndola.
Earlier at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, Green Buffaloes overcame Buildcon 2-1 to stay third on the table.
Buffaloes have 64 points after playing 35 matches.
Meanwhile, Nkana drop from third into fourth place on the table following Buffaloes’ win at Buildcon.
The Army side were a point behind Nkana prior to their match against Buildcon.
Nkana increased their tally to 62 points on Saturday after beating Red Arrows 2-1 in Lusaka.
FAZ SUPER DIVISION – WEEK 35
SUNDAY
19/11/17
Mufulira Wanderers 3-1 Nakambala Leopards
Buildcon 1-2 Green Buffaloes
Forest Rangers 1-2 Zesco United
SATURDAY
18/11/17
Lusaka Dynamos 0-0 Lumwana
Napsa Stars 1-0 Konkola Blades
Power Dynamos 0-1 Zanaco
Red Arrows 1-2 Nkana
Nkwazi 1-0 City of Lusaka
Green Eagles 1-1 Nchanga Rangers
Kabwe Warriors 3-0 Real Nakonde
Too bad for Konkola Blades who have been relegated to division one.