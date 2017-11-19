Zesco United maintained a five point lead at the top of the FAZ Super Division after edging Forest Rangers 2-1 in Sunday’s Ndola derby at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

With three matches left in the season, Zesco increased their tally to 69 points, five above second placed Zanaco, after round 35 matches played this weekend.

Striker Jesse Were’s 58th minute penalty and Fackson Kapumbu’s 13th minute goal secured the win for Zesco with Logic Ching’andu scoring for Forest.

Zesco will now tackle Red Arrows at home before facing Green Eagles away in Choma and will close the season against Mufulira Wanderers at home in Ndola.

Earlier at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, Green Buffaloes overcame Buildcon 2-1 to stay third on the table.

Buffaloes have 64 points after playing 35 matches.

Meanwhile, Nkana drop from third into fourth place on the table following Buffaloes’ win at Buildcon.

The Army side were a point behind Nkana prior to their match against Buildcon.

Nkana increased their tally to 62 points on Saturday after beating Red Arrows 2-1 in Lusaka.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION – WEEK 35

SUNDAY

19/11/17

Mufulira Wanderers 3-1 Nakambala Leopards

Buildcon 1-2 Green Buffaloes

Forest Rangers 1-2 Zesco United

SATURDAY

18/11/17

Lusaka Dynamos 0-0 Lumwana

Napsa Stars 1-0 Konkola Blades

Power Dynamos 0-1 Zanaco

Red Arrows 1-2 Nkana

Nkwazi 1-0 City of Lusaka

Green Eagles 1-1 Nchanga Rangers

Kabwe Warriors 3-0 Real Nakonde