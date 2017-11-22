Vice President Inonge Wina has called on all Zambians to seriously observe the Sixteen Days of activism against Gender Based Violence which starts next week.

Mrs. Wina says it is important for Zambians to deeply reflect on the GBV going on in the country as it is the root cause of all evil.

She says the manifestation of GBV starts within the heart and it disrupts peace at all levels.

Mrs. Wina has called on Zambians to work together to rid society of the GBV scourge.

The Vice President was speaking on arrival at Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula International airport in Livingstone where she is scheduled to officially open the COMESA Port Management Conference for East and Southern Africa.

Mrs. Wina, who is accompanied by Minister of Transport and Communication Brian Mushimba, was welcomed by Minister of Higher Education Nkandu Luo, Southern Province Permanent Secretary Sibanze Simuchooba and other senior government and PF and MMD officials among others.

And Mr. Simuchooba has informed the Vice President that rains have started on a good note in the province this season and a good harvest is expected.

Mr. Simuchooba also says the general situation in the province is peaceful.