MINISTER of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili has strongly condemned the acts of homosexuality being reported in the nation and warned that perpetrators of the vice risk being prosecuted.

Some stakeholders have expressed concern over reports of some organisations in Zambia holding meetings to champion homosexuality rights in Zambia.

Ms Sumaili said Zambia is a Christian nation, and, therefore, homosexuality cannot be condoned or recognised.

She said those who practise homosexuality risk being prosecuted because the vice is against the Zambian laws.

Section 155, for instance, provides that: “Any person who – (a) has carnal knowledge of any person against the order of nature; or … (c) permits a male person to have carnal knowledge of him or her against the order of nature; is guilty of a felony and is liable to imprisonment for fourteen years.”

Section 156 imposes imprisonment for seven years for any “attempt to commit unnatural offences”. Section 157 applies to “any act of gross indecency” committed between males, “whether in public or in private”, and classifies such acts as felonies punishable by imprisonment for five years. The provision also extends to “attempts to procure the commission of any such act (of gross indecency)”.

According to the Minister Homosexuality is a serious abrogation of the law for anyone to promote homosexuality in Zambia. and that Zambia being a Christian nation is guided by biblical principles which forbid homosexuality.