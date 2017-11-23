MINISTER of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili has strongly condemned the acts of homosexuality being reported in the nation and warned that perpetrators of the vice risk being prosecuted.
Some stakeholders have expressed concern over reports of some organisations in Zambia holding meetings to champion homosexuality rights in Zambia.
Ms Sumaili said Zambia is a Christian nation, and, therefore, homosexuality cannot be condoned or recognised.
She said those who practise homosexuality risk being prosecuted because the vice is against the Zambian laws.
Section 155, for instance, provides that: “Any person who – (a) has carnal knowledge of any person against the order of nature; or … (c) permits a male person to have carnal knowledge of him or her against the order of nature; is guilty of a felony and is liable to imprisonment for fourteen years.”
Section 156 imposes imprisonment for seven years for any “attempt to commit unnatural offences”. Section 157 applies to “any act of gross indecency” committed between males, “whether in public or in private”, and classifies such acts as felonies punishable by imprisonment for five years. The provision also extends to “attempts to procure the commission of any such act (of gross indecency)”.
According to the Minister Homosexuality is a serious abrogation of the law for anyone to promote homosexuality in Zambia. and that Zambia being a Christian nation is guided by biblical principles which forbid homosexuality.
Bwana Madam sound more like a Home Affairs Minister than a Religious Minister. Yes Homosexuality is a crime. But we expect you to investigate these groups and engage them with your evangelists and seek to pray for them so they can repent of the sin. Did Jesus report the sinners to Pilate or he healed them? Your ministry is a ministry of healing, not arresting people. To christians, homosexual conduct is a sin problem, not a criminal problem.
Any minister wakes up and says anything. Tell me if anyone will be prosecuted
These PF never stopped that dirty act, the ritual to avoid by-elections.
Im a strong supporter of human rights, but not homosexuality. On this part alone, Madam, you have my support. May the Lord bless you and give you strength.
Section 155, 156 or 157 of what exactly?
Rhetoric. This is the most rhetoric government. She is just talking, no one will be prosecuted, believe me
Now minis3 of religious affairs directs the police also, only in zambia oh and zimbabwe
no homosexuals in zambia