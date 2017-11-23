Zambia needs a strong national trade policy

Ruling PF Bwana Mkubwa Member of Parliament in Ndola Dr. Jonas Chanda says Zambia needs a strong National Trade Policy which protects Zambia’s interests first centred around free and fair trade with other countries.Dr Chanda said this will enable the country to be competitive with its trading partners.

Speaking in Parliament on Wednesday evening in support of the 2018 budget vote for the Ministry of Commerce, Dr Chanda said it was high time Zambia developed a very assertive National Trade Policy so that the country is not turned into a dumping ground for cheap imports from its main trading partners like South Africa, China and others.

Dr Chanda reminded the House that President Edgar Lungu when he opened Parliament in September 2017, announced that Government should continue to place emphasis on an Export-Oriented Economy and urgently develop a National Trade Policy.

Dr Chanda said globally, the two main shapers of domestic politics were Trade and Immigration issues, with political parties that adopted more conservative policies tending to perform better than those with more liberal policies as has been seen in the USA, UK, Germany, Austria, and other countries.

Dr Chanda cited the United States of America as one country with a very aggressive national trade policy as reflected in President Donald Trump’s 2017 Trade Policy Agenda which has led to the USA pulling out of the Trans-Pacific Trade Partnership (TPP) as they feel disadvantaged, and forced urgent revisions to the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) between the USA and its neighbours Canada and Mexico whom they think benefit more from NAFTA.

He called on the Government of Zambia to urgently re-examine and revise its trade imbalances with two of its biggest trading partners, South Africa and China.

Dr Chanda stated that the Total Bilateral Trade between Zambia and South Africa in 2016 was US $3.8 Billion, with the balance tilted in favour of South Africa with a trade imbalance of over US $2 Billion.

“Zambia is actually the second largest destination of South Africa’s exports, as reflected in South Africa’s dominance in the retail sector in the numerous shops like Pick n Pay, Shoprite, Spar and others in shopping malls dotted around the country and stocked mostly with “MADE IN SOUTH AFRICA” or “MADE IN CHINA” products,” he said.

“This situation actually means Zambia is “exporting jobs” to South Africa while “Importing Poverty” since the current arrangement creates employment for South African farmers, manufacturers and retailers, including for the South African commercial banks which dominate the banking sector,” Dr Chanda said.

“In fact, when South African President Mr Jacob Zuma visited Zambia over a month ago, His Excellency President Edgar Lungu raised these concerns with his counterpart and called on South Africa to redress this huge and unfair trade imbalance which has made Zambia a dumping ground for all sorts of South African manufactured goods which should be manufactured locally by both local or foreign investors. South Africa should remove its over-stringent restrictions on Zambia’s exports as a way of redressing this trade imbalance.”

Dr Chanda said the current situation where 95% of Zambia’s exports to China was unfinished Copper products was not good for the economy since the country was not exporting value added goods to China.

“In fact China has created an industry of Copper refineries, smelters and other value-adding industry around Copper and other minerals, exporting back finished products to Zambia at a much higher price.”

Dr Chanda also said the imports of basic items like “Toothpicks Made in China” and other such products which should be manufactured locally was totally unacceptable and detrimental to Zambia’s economy.

Dr Chanda appealed to Government at the highest levels to aggressively launch a “Made in Zambia, Buy Zambian” Campaign which should promote locally manufactured goods and sensitize the citizens to prioritise buying of local products. Lack of sensitization had led to Zambians preferring foreign goods over locally made goods.

Dr Chanda cited examples of different countries who have launched such national campaigns at head of state or ministerial level including India’s Prime Minister Nerandra Modi who launched a “Make in India” Campaign with its own national logo to promote local manufacture of goods and exports, while discouraging imports.

He also cited Nigeria through its Commerce Minister as another country that launched a “Made in Nigeria, Buy Nigerian” Campaign.