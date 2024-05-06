The Catholic Church says the problem of junkies is a ticking time bomb that will wreck the country’s development gains if left unchecked.

Archbishop of Lusaka, Alick Banda, observed that the escalating problem of junkies will explode and cause a catastrophic effect to the country’s socio-economic development trajectory.

Dr Banda said there is a need for Zambians and the government to quickly intervene and address the growing problem of junkies in society.

“Everything we are working for, building will be in vain if we do not seriously and urgently address the issue of junkies” said Dr Banda

The Archbishop said there is an urgent need for Christians to step up and find solutions in order to address the challenge affecting the country’s young population.

Dr Banda said that junkies have families and come from homes, including Christian homes and therefore no sane parent should be sleeping comfortably when their child is sleeping on the streets and in trenches.

“No parent should be happy, sleeping comfortably at home when their children are out on the streets, sleeping in trenches” lamented Archbishop Banda.

The Archbishop said there is a need for government and communities to devise interventions, stating that the church is reinvigorating its outreach to young people to ensure that they are empowered with skills to make them productive.

Archbishop Banda was speaking when he graced the Silver Jubilee celebration of Chilenje’s St Joseph Parish becoming an autonomous parish, as well as the consecration of the parish’s new altar.

Dr Banda urged the community of Chilenje to remain united and not let politicians mislead them into seeing their brethren through political lenses.