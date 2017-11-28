And the former ruling party warned the Commonwealth not to fall in the trap of the UPND gimmicks of using the dialogue process to remain relevant politically.

Commenting on the just released road map for dialogue by the commonwealth MMD National Secretary Raphael Nakacinda said the country has mechanisms that can be used to resolve conflicts without bringing outsiders.

He said there is no political will in resolving conflicts among political stakeholders as they are only talking about dialogue when the Commonwealth delegation is in the country and are mute on the issue when they leave.

“There are mechanisms among ourselves as political parties which we can encourage and foster dialogue but there is no political will. We have ZCID which has worked to achieve meaningful dialogue among political players and it has been done before in the past but how come today that platform is not utilised.

“When the commonwealth comes everyone is stampeding to go and meet Professor Gambari and try to talk about this so called dialogue but when the delegation leaves there is no talk about dialogue so it is a fallacy, its just political gimmicks that should not be entertained. Actually we the Zambians must be embarrassed that we have to be supervised by somebody for us to talk and resolve our issues,” he said.

And Mr Nakacinda says the Commonwealth should wary of the UPND’s political gimmicks as the UPND are using the intervention from them to sustain a political agenda of equating President Lungu and their leader.

He said the UPND will continue using dialogue to create an impression that their leader is the only option in the absence of President Lungu.

“We are also aware that the upnd are basically attempting to use this intervention from the commonwealth in sustainable manner to advance their narrow political agenda. Provided there is some impression that there is tension or conflict it makes the upnd relevant.

“They are pushing an agenda of equating HH and Edgar Lungu and give an impression that in the absence of President Edgar Lungu the only option is HH. That type of cheap politics must be seen for what it is, and the Commonwealth must be warned that they risk being used for very selfish and narrow political agenda. Professor Gambari and his team must be careful that they don’t end up in that trap,” he said.