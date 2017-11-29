State House says it will engage the ministry of Finance to ensure that funds are released for the rehabilitation of the deplorable Kafue-Chikankata-Mazabuka road, Special Assistant to the President for Project Monitoring Andrew Chellah has said.

Mr Chellah, who was yesterday on a fact finding mission of the state of the road, described the road as deplorable.

He disclosed that the Road Development Agency (RDA) has identified a contractor (INYATSI) to patch up dangerous potholes as a short term measure.

Speaking when he inspected the road following numerous complaints from motorists, Mr Chellah said State House wanted to know the extent of the damage.

He said in the short term RDA would engage INYATSI to fix the potholes until the rains were over after which a long term measure could be considered.

He said President Edgar Lungu has directed that development should be equally distributed to all parts of the country hence his visit to inspect the road.

Mr Chellah said the 7th National Development Plan (7NDP) was aimed at diversifying from copper dependence to agriculture and tourism, adding that the Kafue-Mazabuka road was of economic value with regards to the agriculture and tourism sectors among others.