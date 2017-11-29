The United Party for National Development (UPND) on the Copperbelt has announced its endorsement of party president Hakainde Hichilema and his running mate Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba as the only candidates for the top positions at the Congress.
Hichilema and Mwamba, commonly known as GBM, are expected to take the UPND to the 2021 general elections.
Copperbelt Provincial chairman Elisha Matambo says the party on the Copperbelt had no other person, but Hichilema to endorse as the sole presidential candidate.
UPND is expected to hold its Congress at which all positions will be subjected to elections early next year.
“The Party here on the Copperbelt has endorsed you [Hichilema] as the sole candidate for president at the Party Congress. All other positions are open for contest except yours and that of your running mate GBM,” said Matambo at the UPND card renewal exercise held in Kitwe on Sunday.
Matambo has since called for unity in the party at all levels and encouraged members to intensify mobilization at grassroot level.
He said urged old and new members to tag along as victory is only guaranteed when united.
Meanwhile, UPND Mufulira District secretary Godfrey Kamangu has urged the other nine provinces in the country to emulate the Copperbelt in endorsing Hichilema as the sole presidential candidate at the forthcoming congress and eventually the general elections.
Comment: The problem with the UPND is that it does not want to do things a different way from the PF. This issue of sole candidate is one of those things people hate in PF, they are quoting it as if they don’t want to be different from PF. Who can defeat HH in UPND, if they allow others to challenge him, is it not fear for the unknown? UPND can do better if they carefully choose their ways and avoid falling in PF traps.
Mistake. HH is Mugabe in zambia. However, if HH is the preferred candidate for UPND 2021, the best u could have done is to go for the elective conference and pronounce his name there. This could have given UPND some political points. This is the reason why some people call you supporters of Tonga UPND party and its Tonga, self appointed president under5. U don’t have political brains. In fact, HH gave you the instructions a couple of days ago when he came to the Copperbelt and you are just announcing following his Tonga instructions. He is surely Mugabe in zambia.
the MUGABE of zambian politics…never to be challenged. stands in all elections and LOSES every damn time. WAMUYAYAYA
I have UPND colleagues who literary insult PF for endorsing ECL for 2021! My question: why should something be wrong just because it’s done by PF?