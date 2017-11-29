The United Party for National Development (UPND) on the Copperbelt has announced its endorsement of party president Hakainde Hichilema and his running mate Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba as the only candidates for the top positions at the Congress.

Hichilema and Mwamba, commonly known as GBM, are expected to take the UPND to the 2021 general elections.

Copperbelt Provincial chairman Elisha Matambo says the party on the Copperbelt had no other person, but Hichilema to endorse as the sole presidential candidate.

UPND is expected to hold its Congress at which all positions will be subjected to elections early next year.

“The Party here on the Copperbelt has endorsed you [Hichilema] as the sole candidate for president at the Party Congress. All other positions are open for contest except yours and that of your running mate GBM,” said Matambo at the UPND card renewal exercise held in Kitwe on Sunday.

Matambo has since called for unity in the party at all levels and encouraged members to intensify mobilization at grassroot level.

He said urged old and new members to tag along as victory is only guaranteed when united.

Meanwhile, UPND Mufulira District secretary Godfrey Kamangu has urged the other nine provinces in the country to emulate the Copperbelt in endorsing Hichilema as the sole presidential candidate at the forthcoming congress and eventually the general elections.