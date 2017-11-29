Zambia’s President Edgar Lungu on Tuesday said Africa was glad that the electoral stalemate in the country had ended and asked Kenya to go back to work.
He said that the recent elections had taken too long and made the African continent worried.
“We are very happy that this process has come to an end. We can only urge you to go back to work,” President Lungu said.
Speaking at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, at President Uhuru Kenyatta’s inauguration for his second and final term following a protracted political process, he added:
“We were worried as your friends because this process took too long. And we hope you will think about it in future.”
SUPREME COURT
Presidential Kenyatta surmounted two sets of petitions at the Supreme Court, a nullified August 8 victory and a disputed October 26 repeat poll boycotted by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to be sworn in.
President Lungu had earlier spoken about the historic September 1 Supreme Court ruling against President Kenyatta’s election — the first in Africa and only the fourth in the world — asking Zambian judges not to copy their Kenyan counterparts.
“People are saying Zambian courts should emulate Kenyan courts,” President Lungu was quoted as saying just after Mr Odinga’s withdrawal from the repeat election.
“People are saying Zambian courts should be brave and make decisions that are in the interest of the people, but look at what’s happening in Kenya now.
“I am saying the courts of law in Zambia should also see what’s happening.
“They should not behave like they are not part of our African continent. The most important thing I can say now is, 2021, I am available to stand if my party chooses me.”
CRISIS
President Lungu’s eligibility for the 2021 poll is being challenged by critics, who argue that he is serving his second and final term.
However, other African heads of state congratulated Kenya for withstanding the pressure and the political overtones.
“I am very pleased to be an African today. You people of Kenya have made us proud. And I want to bring you a message of peace, love and solidarity,” President Ali Bongo Ondimba of Gabon said.
Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni uncharacteristically avoided Kenyan politics in his brief speech.
PEACE
Said President Museveni, donning his signature hat: “Congratulations for a well-run election and for keeping the peace.
“Now, remember four things: Peace, prosperity, development and politics. Do not think of politics alone and forget about the three other things.”
At the 2013 ceremony, President Museveni, often referred to as Mzee (elder) by the Jubilee government, hit out at the West for what he said was an attempt to block President Kenyatta’s presidency over his then-pending case at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.
DIGNITARIES
And as he spoke on Tuesday, many in the crowd, it appears, wanted him to put his mind on the Kenyan context.
Heads of state and government at the event also included Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame, Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn, President Ian Khama of Botswana, Djibouti’s Ismaïl Omar Guelleh, Namibia’s Hage Geingob, Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, South Sudan’s Salva Kiir and Swaziland Prime Minister Barnabas Sibusiso Dlamini and former presidents Rupiah Banda (Zambia) and Thabo Mbeki (South Africa).
DAILY NATION
what Somali has a president that is a failed state
Now this is beyond anything normal, lungu has a mental problem problem caused by excessive drinking and excessive aimless flying!
How makes such a speech???really??! This is shocking beyond beyond!,,,, criminals are around him must be fired and jailed
Work done in a corrupt regime is equal to zero, fire wheelbarrow tenders, overpriced roadworks, overpriced ambulances, poorly run clinics and hospitals.
Munkombwe can attest to that, uth failed to resuscitate him, it took South African clinics. Imagine what that money for wheelbarrows would have done if it was invested in uth. That’s why work done in corrupt regimes equals to zero. Have civil servants been paid for the work done this month?
President Lungu can make a good President for a united Africa.
He is humble but very skilled.
Unlike the Petition Privatisation thief (HH) from Paradise who is a certified failure.
My fellow Kenyans listen well to President Lungu. Thank you for hosting us at the inauguration yesterday
Wabetole
Noko Ichiyooooo
Bozo your type of Cadre is the reason Zambians reject your supreme ‘god’ from Namwala.
African don’t want humble theives…..
Same goes to you 2.2 even if you insult us 3 times or 10 times your small ‘god’ from Paradise will still be rejected by 50% + 1 Zambians
Wiso akakulu ubunono.
Lazy Lungu has no shame at all so he left on Monday for Kenya to a ceremony that was on Tuesday..I mean Nairobi is less than 2 hours away by Jet. He should have just been a Foreign Minister!!
Yes all kenyas can go back to work knowing their grivences were heard at the concourt but this theif refuses to let the UPND petition be heard…….presiding over a corrupt government where he is called a theif every day does not bother him as long as he gets to use the presidential jet every week…