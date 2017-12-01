Government says the introduction of the local government equalization fund has provided financial stability in operations of local authorities in the country.

Minister of Local Government Vincent Mwale has also called for transparency in the utilization of the funds so that citizens appreciate the efforts of government in improving service delivery.

Mr Mwale said this during the official opening of the Society of Local Authority Chief Executives (SOLACE) Symposium Annual General Meeting in Ndola today.

He said members of the public have been complaining about poor service delivery by councils, saying that if equalization funds are put to good use residents will be happy.

Mr. Mwale explained that in order to help improve service delivery, the Ministry has embarked on setting up council offices in each of the constituencies in Lusaka District.

He added that said the move will help to reduce on the lawlessness which is happening in districts across the country.