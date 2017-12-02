Nkana concluded the 2017 FAZ Super Division season with a 4-0 win over Konkola Blades at home in Kitwe on Saturday to grap third position.

Kalampa, who were already assured of playing in Africa prior to this match, have finished the season with 71 points, three behind champions Zesco United.

Striker Walter Bwalya scored twice with Ronald Kampamba and Harrison Chisala scoring the other goals in this Week 38 match at Nkana Stadium.

Nkana led after 16 minutes when Bwalya chested Yanick Mulenda’s pass before unleashing a powerful shot.

Chisala doubled Nkana’s lead with a solo effort 11 minutes away from thr break.

Kampamba added his name to the score-sheet after 73 minutes before Bwalya completed his double

This was Nkana’s fifth straight win.

Meanwhile, coach Beston Chambeshi’s Nkana have finished the campaign with 21 wins, 8 draws and 9 defeats.