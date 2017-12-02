Zesco United on Saturday wrapped up the 2017 FAZ Super Division title race in style following a 4-2 demolition of Mighty Mufulira Wanderers.

The match saw Zesco clinch their 6th league title while Wanderers were demoted following the away loss at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Zesco finish the season on 74 points, one ahead of outgoing champions Zanaco who also won at home against Forest Rangers.

John Chingandu put Zesco ahead in the 1st minute but Guily Manziba equalised two minutes later.

Chingandu then hit the side netting in the 18th minute and two minutes later Manziba sent Zesco to the ropes when he put Wanderers ahead.

But Jesse Were levelled matters in the 25th minute to ease Zesco’s nerves.

Chingandu again came short in the 34th minute this time when he saw his shot come off the post.

Were then put some distance between them and Wanderers in the 38th minute to complete his brace and send Zesco 3-2 into the break.

Wanderers later suffered a setback in the 58th minute when defender Mbelenge Ngulakwey was sent off a for a second booking.

Lazarus Kambole then thought he had the game wrapped up for Zesco in the 76th minute but his effort off a Simon Silwimba cross was shockingly ruled out for offside.

But Kambole ensured justice was served in the 83rd minute with Zesco’s final goal to see them romp to their 6th league title since they were promoted in 2004.

The result also sees Wanderers demoted after three seasons in the FAZ Super Division.

Meanwhile, Zanaco finished 2nd on 73 points after a 2-0 home win over Forest Rangers at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka thanks to an Augustine Mulenga brace in the 68thand 79th minutes.

Zanaco and Zesco will play in the 2018 CAF Champions League for finishing second and first respectively.

Nkana will compete in the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup following a 4-0 home win over Konkola Blades.

Walter Bwalya scored a brace in the 16th and 80th minutes Harrison Musonda added one in the 34th minute while Ronald Kampamba was on target in the 73rd minute.

Nkana finish on 71 points while Green Buffaloes finished 4th on 70 points and will also play in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

However, Buffaloes lost 1-0 at home against Green Eagles though a Spencer Sautu stoppage time goal in the second half.

FAZ Super Division

Week 38 Results

02/12/2017

City of Lusaka 1-Red Arrows 2

Real Nakonde 2-Nkwazi 0

Lusaka Dynamos 5-Napsa Stars 2

Zanaco-Forest Rangers

Green Buffaloes 0-Green Eagles 1

Lumwana Radiants 1-Buildcon 2

Zesco United 4-Mufulira Wanderers 2

Nkana 4-Konkola Blades 0

Kabwe Warriors 2-Power Dynamos 2

Nchanga Rangers 2-Nakambala Leopards 3