Kitwe United will return to the FAZ Super Division after an 11-year hiatus should they avoiding losing to Zesco Luapula in Mansa on Sunday.

Kitwe visit Zesco on the final day of the 2017 FAZ Division 1 Zone 2 season with a two point lead over second placed Kansanshi Dynamos.

This followed the FAZ Appeals Committee’s decision to reverse the Disciplinary Committee’s ruling in which Kitwe and Kansanshi were separately awarded points after Indeni were accused of using an ineligible player.

Indeni won an appeal this week as the Appeals Committee ruled that the player in question Mathews Simbeye was loan at Indeni from Chambishi.

Kitwe have 59 points while Kasanshi have 57 points after 29 matches played.

Meanwhile, Kansanshi welcomes Ndola United hoping Kitwe drop points in order for them to have a chance of winning promotion.

FAZ Division 1 Zone 2 – Fixture

SUNDAY, 3rd December 2017

Zesco Luapula vs Kitwe United

Roan United vs FQMO Roads

Indeni vs ZNS Lwamfumu

Chambishi vs FQM Mining

Kansanshi Dynamos vs Ndola United

Mufulira Blackpool vs Geokas Curve

Gomes vs Chingola Police

Kalulushi Modern Stars vs Kalewa

Top Four Table

1. Kitwe 59

2. Kansanshi 57

3. Indeni 53

4. FQMO Roads 43

—————–

13. Kalulushi 30

14. FQMO Mining 29

15. Kalewa 24

16. Zesco 24