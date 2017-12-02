Kitwe United will return to the FAZ Super Division after an 11-year hiatus should they avoiding losing to Zesco Luapula in Mansa on Sunday.
Kitwe visit Zesco on the final day of the 2017 FAZ Division 1 Zone 2 season with a two point lead over second placed Kansanshi Dynamos.
This followed the FAZ Appeals Committee’s decision to reverse the Disciplinary Committee’s ruling in which Kitwe and Kansanshi were separately awarded points after Indeni were accused of using an ineligible player.
Indeni won an appeal this week as the Appeals Committee ruled that the player in question Mathews Simbeye was loan at Indeni from Chambishi.
Kitwe have 59 points while Kasanshi have 57 points after 29 matches played.
Meanwhile, Kansanshi welcomes Ndola United hoping Kitwe drop points in order for them to have a chance of winning promotion.
FAZ Division 1 Zone 2 – Fixture
SUNDAY, 3rd December 2017
Zesco Luapula vs Kitwe United
Roan United vs FQMO Roads
Indeni vs ZNS Lwamfumu
Chambishi vs FQM Mining
Kansanshi Dynamos vs Ndola United
Mufulira Blackpool vs Geokas Curve
Gomes vs Chingola Police
Kalulushi Modern Stars vs Kalewa
Top Four Table
1. Kitwe 59
2. Kansanshi 57
3. Indeni 53
4. FQMO Roads 43
—————–
13. Kalulushi 30
14. FQMO Mining 29
15. Kalewa 24
16. Zesco 24
Football is made in Kitwe.