Kabwe Municipal Council has embarked on the upgrading of 13 unplanned settlements as a way of improving service delivery in the district.

Kabwe Municipal Council Public Relations Officer, Kabaenda Makwele, says the upgrading, that will include residential and commercial buildings, will encompass proper road network, schools, health facilities, water and sanitation among other social amenities.

Ms Makwele says residents are required to fill in forms from the housing department and start applying now for the occupancy licenses.

ZANIS reports in that Ms Makwele said land owners are required to pay K635 for them to be given the occupancy license by the council valid for 30 years.

She explained that the land owners will have to part away with K75 for registration, K250 for surveying works, K60 for ground rates and another K250 for the issuance of occupancy license.

She, however, said residents with valid land records will only pay K95 in respect of occupancy licenses instead of k250.

Ms Makwele named the settlements that will be upgraded and get numbers as Makululu, Maipambe, Kawama, Katondo, Shamabanse, Nakoli, Kamushanga and Kamuchanga.

She said the rest are Makwati, Kakumbi, Kaputula, Waya and C-Gate.

Ms Makwele observed the obtaining of the occupancy licenses will give the people security and sense of ownership while helping in addressing the issue of land encroachment.

She urged the people in the affected areas to take heed and comply to avoid seasonal calamities association with poor planning and substandard structures.

She disclosed that the local authority has devised a cluster plan starting with Waya and C-Gate of upgrading into planned settlement and advised the residents to visit the council to commence the process.