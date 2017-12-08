The decision by US President Donald Trump to recognize annexation of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, a move which is contrary to the 1980 UN Security Council Resolution 478, is total madness,” Green Party leader Peter Sinkamba said in Kitwe on Thursday.

Sinkamba, who likened Trump to Judas Iscariot, added that as a declared Christian Nation, Zambia should demonstrate biblical vigilance by strongly condemning and rejecting the annexation of Jerusalem by Israel and chose to stand by the side of the oppressed people of Palestine and Jordan.

Commenting on Trump’s decision which was announced on Wednesday this week that the US has decided to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, and that the American Embassy will soon be shifted from Tel Aviv, Sinkamba charged that so long as the UN 1980 Resolution remains in force, the annexation is null and void. He said no right thinking leader should have contemplated doing so in the first place, considering hundreds of thousands of deaths in the past in the region and great milestones attained so far to achieve peace.

Likening him to Judas, the Green Party leader said it is a pity Trump has decided to trade lives of Palestinians and Jordanians to serve personal interests and hopes that he will live to regret his betrayal.

“Trump’s betrayal on the UN Resolution is typically like that of Judas Iscariot. We hope he will follow the footprints of Judas whereby when Judas saw that Jesus was condemned following the betrayal, he was filled with remorse and returned the thirty pieces of silver to the chief priests and elder. We hope Trump will live to regret this betrayal one day his lifetime,” Sinkamba charged.

“It is a pity that President Trump has decided to trade lives of Palestinians and Jordanians for personal interests. Anyway, the comforting news to Christians is that this provocative move by President Trump has happened during the Advent Season when, we, the Christians, are invited to be vigilant. We hope that Zambia, as a declared Christian Nation, will demonstrate vigilance by strongly condemning and rejecting the decision to annex Jerusalem to Israel,” Sinkamba said