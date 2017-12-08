A mysterious cattle disease has broken out in Chikankata district in Southern province and has since claimed seven heads of cattle.

Chikankata District Veterinary Officer Dr Abraham Msoni has disclosed that his office has since dispatched a team of officers to verify the reported outbreak of the peculiar cattle disease which has so far claimed seven heads of cattle in Chikankata.

Dr Msoni told ZANIS yesterday in Chikankata that his officers are currently ascertaining the type of disease which has broken out in the district and further called on farmers to report cases of animal diseases on time so that their animals are attended to as quickly as possible.

One affected farmer talked to by the Zambia News and Information Services in Chikankata district yesterday, Josia Mweemba said he has lost two animals within a week.

Mr Mweemba said his animals just collapsed and within a short period, the animals lost their lives.

He wondered what type of disease this as it was not showing signs of the popular corridor disease popularly known as Denkete in Tonga.

And another farmer Phillip Choonya said the disease kills cattle quickly and has called on the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock to immediately move in to prevent more animals from dying.

Mr Choonya said he has lost five animals within a period of two weeks and that quick efforts should be put in place by the Ministry so that the disease is contained.