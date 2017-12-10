

Minister of General Education Dennis Wanchinga has called on private sector participation in schools infrastructure developing in the country.

Dr Wanchinga says private sector participation in schools development programme is in line with the government policy on Public Private Partnership (PPP).

ZANIS in Kabwe reports that the minister said this in a speech read for him by Central Province Education Officer (PEO) Jennifer Banda during the fundraising venture for Jasmine Boys Secondary School of Kabwe.

Mr Wanchinga said there is need to complement government’s efforts in schools to create a conducive environment for both the learners and the mentors.

He said the money raised will be used to improve the quality of teaching and learning at the school.

The minister said government would want to see a transformed Jasmine Secondary School that gives hope to the boy child.

He added that while government is advocating for the girl child education, it would not want to leave the boy child behind.

The school that was opened in 1956 as a Primary School and upgraded into a Secondary School some ten years ago stands alien in Kabwe’s Luangwa Compound in a very deplorable state.

And Jasmine Secondary School Head Teacher, Emmanuel Bwalya, said the institution was seeking to raise K100, 000 for the construction of a science laboratory, One by Three classroom block, wall fence and general rehabilitation works.

Mr Bwalya complained that since the school was upgraded, no attention has been attached to infrastructure development leading to its current deplorable state.

Over K12, 000 and 83 pockets of cement were raised in pledges during the fundraising venture that was made possible with sponsorship from Lusemfwa Hydro, Lukanga Stores, Kabwe Municipal Council and Three Seasons.