The PF in Southern Province says it welcomes its Secretary General’s Davies Mwila’s pronouncement that the party will next year 2018 intensify its recruitment drive especially in opposition strongholds in the country.

Southern Province Patriotic Front (PF) Chairperson, Lawrence Evans, says the party in the region welcomes Mr. Mwila’s decree through the Central Committee to intensify party mobilization strategy across the country ahead of the 2021 general elections.

The PF Chairperson said this in an interview in Chikankata district in Southern province yesterday adding that the party in area has already started the massive recruitment drive before the official kick off by the party in January 2018.

Mr. Evans said that the ruling party in the area has infact penetrated opposition strongholds such as Namwala, Chikankata and Kafue respectively where he said hundreds of opposition members were defecting to the ruling party.

And Mr. Evans has called on all PF party members in Southern province and the nation at large to continue working in harmony in order to continue growing the party to higher heights.

Mr. Evans said all genuine PF party members should join President Edgar Lungu’s vision of taking development to all parts of the country.

He said the PF is in a hurry to deliver election promises the party made to the Zambians people during election campaigns and that, they do just that.

Meanwhile, Patriotic Front General Secretary Davies Mwila says government will install communications towers in strategic areas in North western province.

Mr Mwila says this aimed to address the communication challenges been faced in selected districts in the province.

Mr. Mwila revealed this in Chavuma district during his party mobilization tour yesterday.

Mr Mwila said government has already contracted Huwaei international to install the communication towels.

Chavuma district will benefit from this project as it is one of the places with communication Challenges, he said.

He further said as the party in power it will ensure that people in the district have access to safe drinking water.

Meanwhile Chavuma district Commissioner Benjamin Mufunga said lack of communication has for a number of years been a challenge in the district.

Mr. Mufunga said equipment for putting up the towel was brought but the contractor has never been on site.

He said residents of Chavuma are grateful to government for bringing a new contractor on board to ensure the towel is put up.