The arson case on Mufumbwe District police station involving 11 suspects has been moved to the High Court from the Mufumbwe Magistrate Court in Northwestern province.

Magistrate Grevas Chansa made this ruling on 7th December 2017 after the state advocacy and the arresting officer requested that the case be moved to another magistrate court outside Mufumbwe District for security reasons.

The State advocate and the arresting officer stressed that some of the state witnesses refused to testify in the case within the Mufumbwe Magistrate Court for fear of their lives among others.

But the defence lawyer objected the request from the State saying the witnesses present in court should be allowed to give their own account as they were already in court.

In his ruling, Magistrate Chansa decided to elevate the case to the high court in accordance with cap 88 sections 150 and 202 respectively of the laws of Zambia.

The Magistrate said that the State advocate and the defence lawyer should battle the case even at the high court adding that he will submit reports of the proceedings when the high court requests for them.

Mufumbwe Police Station was burnt down on 14th October 2017 by some residents after they had a misunderstanding with police over a traditional ritual called ‘Chikondo’.

The suspects arrested are charged with two counts which are the burning down of the police station and the burning down of police cells respectively contrary to the Penal Code Act, Chapter 9, section 81 and 82, of the laws of Zambia.

The act states that any persons who, being riotously assembled together, unlawfully pull down or destroy, or begin to pull down or destroy any building, railway, machinery or structures are guilty of a felony and each of them is liable to imprisonment for life.

The 11 suspects who first appeared before Magistrate Chansa for mention on 23rd October 2017 where on bail until 7th December 2017. 1st December 2017 was the date in which trial in the matter should have started. But the state requested that the matter be adjourned to 7th December 2017.

The ruling by Magistrate Chansa to elevate the case to either Kitwe or Solwezi High Court means that the 11 suspects will have to be taken back into police custody.