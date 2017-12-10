Vice President, Inonge Wina says it is disappointing to note that some foreign owned companies are less interested in offering jobs to local people especially the youths.

Ms Wina cited some named companies which deal with farm products that and cooking utensils respectively in Kabwe District , as some of the companies that have failed to support the economic development through job creation.

Ms Wina said this when she paid a courtesy call on Central Province Minister Sydney Mushanga , yesterday.

She said that the government is aware of the challenges Central Province is facing among them the poor road network adding that President Lungu’s administration is there to render support to the region’s development agenda.

Speaking earlier Central Province Minister Sydney Mushanga told the Vice President that the province has continued to receive its fair share of infrastructure development.

Mr Mushanga said the government has been able to inject infrastructure development particularly in the health and education sector.

He said new health posts are being constructed while others are being upgraded and provided with various pieces of equipment.

The minister said in the education sector , a number of schools have been built while a good number of primary schools have been upgraded to secondary level.

Mr Mushanga disclosed that next year, with support from the World Bank more schools are going to be constructed in the province.

However, the provincial minister told the Vice President that both urban and rural roads in the region were in a deplorable state to support any economic activities.

He said the province is one of the major producers of farm products but noted that it becomes difficult to get the produce to the markets when the roads are bad.

The minister also bemoaned the inactivity of the China Mulungushi Textile which was the main employer in the province.