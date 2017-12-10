Zambia Army Deputy Commander, Major General Jackson Miti has urged the military in the country to be innovative by coming up with various fundraising ventures for self-sustainability.

Gen. Miti says despite receiving less funding from government, the military cantonments across the country devise ways to increase their sources of revenue, as government alone cannot address all the challenges facing the military.

Gen. Miti has, however commended Kalewa Garrison in Ndola for having embarked on various projects aimed at increasing revenue base for the barrack.

He said the construction of a banquet hall which is almost complete in particular will help the garrison financially once completed.

Gen. Miti also observed that projects such as poultry, fish and crop farming which the garrison has ventured into resonates with the army commander’s desire for military garrisons to be self-sustained.

ZANIS reports from Ndola that the Deputy Army Commander said this when he graced the 2017 Kalewa Officers’ Mess Annual Ball last night.

And speaking earlier, Kalewa garrison commander, Lieutenant Colonel Churchill Moonga thanked President Lungu for having spear-headed the wall fence project at the garrison which is of great significance where security is concerned.

Lt. Col Moonga said, as minister of Defence during Late President Micheal Sata’s administration , President Lungu made several tours to the barrack where the need for the project was presented before him, adding that that it is gratifying to not that the project has materialized now .