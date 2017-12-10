Zambia Army Deputy Commander, Major General Jackson Miti has urged the military in the country to be innovative by coming up with various fundraising ventures for self-sustainability.
Gen. Miti says despite receiving less funding from government, the military cantonments across the country devise ways to increase their sources of revenue, as government alone cannot address all the challenges facing the military.
Gen. Miti has, however commended Kalewa Garrison in Ndola for having embarked on various projects aimed at increasing revenue base for the barrack.
He said the construction of a banquet hall which is almost complete in particular will help the garrison financially once completed.
Gen. Miti also observed that projects such as poultry, fish and crop farming which the garrison has ventured into resonates with the army commander’s desire for military garrisons to be self-sustained.
ZANIS reports from Ndola that the Deputy Army Commander said this when he graced the 2017 Kalewa Officers’ Mess Annual Ball last night.
And speaking earlier, Kalewa garrison commander, Lieutenant Colonel Churchill Moonga thanked President Lungu for having spear-headed the wall fence project at the garrison which is of great significance where security is concerned.
Lt. Col Moonga said, as minister of Defence during Late President Micheal Sata’s administration , President Lungu made several tours to the barrack where the need for the project was presented before him, adding that that it is gratifying to not that the project has materialized now .
Bad idea to involve Zambian military in business ventures.We pay taxes so that they can solely focus on defence of the nation
Agricultural activities is the only way for all these institutions. There’s boi they way…
Investing in cash crops such as coffee, cotton, wheat including chamba as suggested by the Green Party president Can seriously make these institutions not only financially strong but contribute immensely to Zambia,s GDP.
These guys should not only be relevant when there’s war honestly, they should make Agricultural activities their nature and priority to defend the country economically at par with protecting its sovereignty
We are always shooting down thinking outside the box. Zambia always want to do what they are used to do.
Anything outside the box is leprosy to them.
If Henry Ford was born in Zambia, he’d never would have developed a V6 engine by virtue of being in a country so constrained in its mindset.
Zambian wants handout only and repercussions are that it constrains the national budget and ultimately they continue living in abject poverty the best way they know and understand how.
Zambians are horses lead to a river of economic well being but won’t drink from it.
Zambian won’t think through an idea.
Zambian will rather invest in Mobile hospitals, buy 42 fire tracks, sell all of their national jewels than pull themselves out of poverty.
With that money they could have invested…
Innovation is not about business and any military involved in money making dilutes their military professionalism.