A Non-Governmental Organization says there is need to put in place mechanisms that will enable government’s goal of ensuring that no child grows up in an institution.

Save the Children Policy Advisor Barnabas Mwansa said all children, regardless of their circumstances deserve to grow up in a family set up and not an orphanage.

Mr. Mwansa was speaking when Save the Children launched the “Zambia Rising Project” in Mufulira today.

He stated that his organization supports government’s vision of ensuring that orphans and other vulnerable children do not grow up in orphanages, but are placed in families to accord them a normal life, adding that this could only be achieved with corporation from all stakeholders.

Mr. Mwansa said the “Zambia Rising Project” is aimed at strengthening systems that will ensure the realisation of this dream.

The Policy Advisor noted that lack of coordinated efforts by stakeholders has resulted in duplication of efforts and less impressive results.

He said the Zambia Rising Project will ensure coordination of efforts by stakeholders involved in children’s welfare adding that this will ensure children get the maximum benefits of these efforts.

“Every child in Zambia has the right to access social and health services. But unless the systems meant to ensure that this happens are strengthened, we will not be able to achieve this goal especially for vulnerable children on the streets, institutions, and in abusive families,” Mr.Mwansa explained.

He said his organization will train stakeholders in the district on how to understand challenges being faced by children on the streets, institutions and communities, in order to enhance the response system to these challenges.

Mr. Mwansa disclosed that his organization will next year launch another project in Mufulira district funded by USAID, which will scale up efforts of ensuring the right response to the challenges children face both in institutions and families.