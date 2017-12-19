This week’s recipe is one of my favorites – Sausage, sage and onion stuffing. I absolutely love stuffing, Christmas lunch/dinner is not complete without stuffing. It goes perfectly with Duck, Chicken or traditional Turkey. So go ahead and try it out this Christmas. Enjoy.

Prep time 20 mins | Cooking time 40 mins

Serves: 8-10

Ingredients

2 onions, diced

25g butter

1 small Bramley apple, peeled, cored and diced

2 x 400g packs meaty Cumberland sausages, removed from their skins

Handful of sage, leaves chopped

140g granary breadcrumb

Salt to taste

Pepper

2 tsps Garlic powder

Method

Preheat the oven to 180 C.

Fry the onion in the butter for 5 mins, then add the apple and cook briefly. Allow them to cool, and then mix with remaining ingredients and seasoning.

Use the stuffing to stuff the neck end of the bird, and then roll any leftovers into balls. Alternatively, put the whole mixture into a medium baking tin. Bake for 30-40 mins. Drain off any fat before serving.

Serving

Remove from the oven, and cut it into squares or slices. Serve hot with potatoes, Duck, Chicken or Turkey with a side of carrots and Brussel sprouts.

Kanta Temba is a Cake maker and decorator|Lusaka Times Food columnist|TV show host