First ever Penthouse Party successfully held at Sun Share Tower

The very first Penthouse Party was held on the 11th floor of Sun Share Tower, one of Lusaka’s newest buildings on 16th December. Over 500 people showed up to party in a club scene full of stylishly dressed people in black and gold. It was all about networking, beautiful people and hella good vibes. The DJs, Gesh Groove, El Mukuka and V Jeezy kept the crowd on their feet. A sensational performance by violinist Caitlin Deville wooed the crowd.

Pictures from the event courtesy of  BalistiQ Photography

    OK! people look like have got money or its artificial life. Hope its money and not artificial. Otherwise good luck guys you look expensive and great. Twikalafye umukumo enjoy

    The cameraman awe sure kuwayawayafye next time please get a good camera man not picking your un employed cousin or relative ati come and do pictures and get paid. All people are well dressed and looking sparkle but the cameraman did bad job.

  Hollywood living! Great to see our stylish elite having fun. Catlin's vaiolin act is getting a little tired though. Take a break girl.

  Some of our black ladies are looking so terrible with their unnatural look; these are Christians for Lungu; ati we're a Christian nation; sorry Christian nation;

  Are those Indians in picture No 3? Just surprised that these racist can mix so freely in our society when they hate black people so much. I just read somewhere that they were stoning a Zambia student in India.

