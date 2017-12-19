The very first Penthouse Party was held on the 11th floor of Sun Share Tower, one of Lusaka’s newest buildings on 16th December. Over 500 people showed up to party in a club scene full of stylishly dressed people in black and gold. It was all about networking, beautiful people and hella good vibes. The DJs, Gesh Groove, El Mukuka and V Jeezy kept the crowd on their feet. A sensational performance by violinist Caitlin Deville wooed the crowd.
Pictures from the event courtesy of BalistiQ Photography
I did not know that I look so fresh in gold and black!
Solola Bye!
OK! people look like have got money or its artificial life. Hope its money and not artificial. Otherwise good luck guys you look expensive and great. Twikalafye umukumo enjoy
Wow pono house on 11th floor.
The cameraman awe sure kuwayawayafye next time please get a good camera man not picking your un employed cousin or relative ati come and do pictures and get paid. All people are well dressed and looking sparkle but the cameraman did bad job.
gesh grove and tired ass oldies music
Lol. I thought I was the only one that thinks this!
Ubuhule fye bweka bweka. Mushota come back naiwe wise uchiteko ubuhle bwa pa Zambia. See the guy with a four pack!
Jesus come and crack the whip on his abomination on our land. Women exposing their things like that.
In case you don’t know Mushota, she is in pic 9 on the left.
Kanshi mukali umwaiche!!!
Good on you Mushota if that’s you. His wife looks like a rug, so don’t mind him!
Hollywood living! Great to see our stylish elite having fun. Catlin’s vaiolin act is getting a little tired though. Take a break girl.
Some of our black ladies are looking so terrible with their unnatural look; these are Christians for Lungu; ati we’re a Christian nation; sorry Christian nation;
I am NOT gay but damn those are nice abs!
Not bad
Are those Indians in picture No 3? Just surprised that these racist can mix so freely in our society when they hate black people so much. I just read somewhere that they were stoning a Zambia student in India.
Kenze ka STD convention. Kaunda must be livid! The man hoped we would wear safari suits forever but look at these chaps!