The introduction of Examination of Zambia Council Service Centres is a great initiative for our country.The service centres serve a great number of purposes of which one is the combination of major examinations results such as Grade 9 and Grade 12 for people who have re-sat and improved their marks in subjects provided they have met the minimum requirements to have their results combined.
I am one of those people who paid the hefty amount of K1000 to have my Mathematics combined into one certificate and getting rid of the cumbersome way I was carrying two General Certificate of Education Certificates, one with one mathematics subject, and the other with seven subjects. I paid on the 7th of April 2016 and I was initially told the new combined certificate would take a maximum of
4 months to be processed. That would mean that it would be ready in August 2016. When August came, I even went as late as the 27th day but was told the certificates will be out in September.September came, and I was told that the certificates were back from the United Kingdom as that is where they are printed but they have errors and were sent back…check October.
I had the agonising pain of waiting and I didn’t even go in October and even November thinking I am giving the E.C.Z enough time to sort out their house. On the 15 of December 2017, I went thinking I will get the desired result but alas nothing. I am told check again in 2018.
So, to sum it up my certificate is being processed from the 7th of April 2016 to somewhere in 2018. My life has got to stop because of that. I was generously helped with a letter confirming and explaining that I am awaiting a new certificate but surely wherever I go with a letter explaining my situation for over a year now will not take me seriously. I am very disappointed with the way E.C.Z is handling this and to me it is very unprofessional. Can it take over a year to print certificates? There is something that we are not being told here. If indeed the certificates are printed in the UK which I believe has an efficient system, why is it taking so long?
If indeed the UK prints the certificates, there must be a service fee that E.C.Z pays so my question is…have they paid their service providers. I paid a K1000 to have a service rendered but I am not getting it and I believe there are other people affected by their inefficiency. I had sincerely hoped not to go to the media with this, but it seems that’s the only way I have so far, before I can start thinking of legal matters which I am reading up on and consulting on.
I humbly ask the E.C.Z to take this seriously because once legal implications start, it will not be good for their organisational
reputation.
Affected Citizen
Oh my goodness, you mean Zambia can’t even print certificates? How many years after independence and we are running to our colonial masters to print paper for us!!! Cry my beloved Zambia.Please ECZ you can’t keep peoples lives on hold because of your bureaucratic incompetence.
It is most likely that ECZ is not even processing you certificate, they probably have not done anything about it and they are just giving excuses.
I was in a similar situation a few years ago and after several trips to ECZ, a friend of a friend who works at ECZ helped to follow up my case and discovered that a year and half after I submitted my request, nothing had been done.
So sad! Redirect this concern to both ministries in charge of Education!!
I work at ECZ. The system has changed and very soon things will be better. As soon as 2022 we see things even getting better. We see time in a different way. We only consider that things have delayed when we pass our threshold of 5 years. This has not passed for you so be patient. That’s my advice.
And you say you paid K1000. The fees have been revised to K2,286. That might be the reason your paper has gone nowhere.
I am from your website and there is no such thing as a revised fee. Sir, in this day and age of easy access to technology one needs to be careful what they post. Unless the site has not updated the fees.
You cant be that careless to say that thats the reason the paper has not gone anywhere..why not communicate coz this person has been going there to enquire.. if u revised and you want to charge the poor person…it is wrong..and myabe the reason you are not being forthright…
Thankfully this is not official response from ECZ and don’t see the change in fees to be reason for the delay. If fees have changed where you take the certificates, bear the cost because he submitted and paid for the service when it was K1000. This is the price you pay when you prastinate!
Good day, so in effect u as an employee of ECZ are telling me somones life has got to be on hold for five years? And if you have revised the payments that should not affect a person as they paid the agreed amount for that time. You are not making sense. Why should someone pay a fee that was revised after he paid the old fee. It does not affect that person. My advise to you ECZ is to take this seriously otherwise you may face damage to ur reputation. In my view..you are wrong for not rendering a service..u are doing a dis service infact. Please before you answer make sure u follow ur public relations channels otherwise you will mess things because am sure even if you are an ECZ official my question is in what capacity are you communicating what you have just said?
In 2016 the fee was 1000 and i do not know when u revised it…and if u did…the fee for that time was 1000 not that ridiculous new figure u just mentioned. Are u in in effect someone has to pay the new revised figure for a service that they have not even seen yet…for a period qhen the new revised figure was not even effected. ECZ PLEASE be serious. 1000 kwacha is alot of money please lets not steal from citizens ECZ..i see legal implications coming because i am sure the person who wrote thisis not the only one…
ECZ tulebako serious…the person says they paid in April 2016 and this is 19th december 2017…and you saying he should be patient….wow…over a year of waiting….
With this working culture no wonder we’re still a developing country even after half a century of gaining independence
If someone pays for a service one should get it. This is how business is conducted.. this is not a perfect world but far is far. As i look at the calendar people will be going on industrial break so nothing will be done…by the time people come back next year, they have added pressure of finamces and others….when are these so called certificates going to be printed…this is embarassing sure….
It’s a crying shame indeed. 53 years after independence and we have not invested in that technology yet. How long should it be before we realize we need to stop paying for printing services… Ati sovereign nation my foot.
Fresh from the grade 12 scandal…ECZ is at it again…pa last our education system will not be accepted anywhere in the world….i expected public relations of ECZ to start damage control coz people wont have jobs in 2018.
I had a similar experience. I changed my career into business and thats what i ve been doing since. The certificate came years later and I ve it packed collecting dust. They v3 done nothing on it I guarantee you.
The purported ECZ employee is merely joking. However, I am also waiting after paying K1000 in August 2016. Such complaints are discouraging some would-be ECZ customers. So can ECZ quickly make a statement in mainstream media to explain and apologize for the delay, and to also make a concrete assurance as to when these certificates will be available. Otherwise we will speculate corruption.
In 2016 i was also told ati the delay is because of all the politicians verifying their results because of elecetions…honestly what has that got ro do with me..am i not a person to be afforded a service…should i be a politician to have a service….lelo lelo ECZ…Dnt knpw why i didnt think of this channel of complaint
This case is critical! It could be of help if we had shareholders who had people at heart. Alas! we may not have them now. If this level of negligence is left unattended to, it may spill over to other such critical organs.The question is “Where are we heading to?”
And this is a culture we are inculcating in the next generation….how are we going to develop….awe this is a serious matter…if nothing is done…the minister of education should be written to….
April 2016 to as good as 2018 coz between now and 30 december nothing will suffice….ECZ shame on you…have you seen the number of views this has generated…if i were in ECZ now i would not be thinking i will have a good xmas
This is sad, close to a year ecz still processing certificate. The minister of general education has to hear this.