Vodafone Zambia’s Summalevels promotion, which lasted for a period of eight weeks, came to an end today (19th December) at an event held at Vodafone Zambia’s head office announcing the winner of the grand prize, a fully paid-for trip for four to Cape Town, South Africa.

Vodafone’s Summer promotion, dubbed Summalevels was aimed at giving back to their customers. All the customers needed to do to participate regularly use their Vodafone data bundles. They then automatically stood a chance to win amazing weekly prizes or the grand prize of a fully paid-for trip for four to Cape Town, courtesy of the 4G operator.

Marketing Director, Kasali Kaingu said “We have been in the market for just over 1 year and the response from our customers has been overwhelming. We have set ourselves on a quest to transform the way Zambians communicate and part of this process entails actively engaging with our customers, which is the basis for the now concluded Summalevels promotion.”

“As Vodafone, our plans for the Zambian telecom market are revolutionary and long-term. We are grateful to all stakeholders for making our 2017 successful and look forward to 2018 where we will be unveiling cutting edge technologies that will shine the spotlight on Zambia’s ICT space and draw regional and international acclaim,” she added.

Over a period of eight weeks, 91 Vodafone customers walked away with a total of:

40 Smartphones

40 Dinner vouchers

8 Shopping Vouchers

Two fully paid-for trips to Siavonga

A fully paid-for trip for four to Cape Town

The grand draw took place on Tuesday 19th December 2017 where Mr. Geoffrey Hambulo was drawn as winner of the trip for four to Cape Town. Vodafone Zambia spent approximately K200,000 on the campaign and the draws were closely monitored and verified by auditors from renowned audit firm, Deloitte and Touche.