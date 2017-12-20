UK based Lily Mutamz will be in Zambia to host her first ever gospel event called The Worship Experience. The gospel singer, whose song titled “You Are” went viral after video shot in Nigeria was released, is set to jet in for the 30th December 2017 Event at the OYDC. Her video currently shows on ZNBC, Diamond TV and One Gospel on Dstv.

The Worship Experience will be an annual event and will be free to allow everyone to attend. Lily was inspired to host the free event because she believes that salvation is free and it should be made accessible and so should worship events.

The event of Worship and Praise will start at 5pm but people are urged to be early to avoid disappointment of not having a seat. The event will be supported by local gospel ministers and preachers to grace the occasion. On the list there is Chileshe Bwalya, Pastor Teddy Mantanyani, Pst Doc. E Mainsa, Apostle Daniels Mkandawire, Nyuma, Enerst, Meyer and The Chunga Revival Choir. Lily said “When God told me to start The Worship Experience it seemed impossible but He has proved to me that this is what He wanted me to do. He has made provision beyond words. I just want to take this opportunity to invite you personally and you will be a witness to what God has began in my life. I have been praying for you that as you attend deliverance will take place and above all their will be a shift in your circumstances.” Lily also stated that she wants to sincerely thank the team in Zambia that is working hard to see the event succeed.