

A Zambia national who has been living a lone in Botswana has died. This is according to a statement released to the media by the First Secretary for Press at Zambian High Commission, Mr Kasabo Kalusa.

The statement named the deceased as Mr. Chileshe Patrick Chanda, a soil technologist by profession and resident in Gaborone.

The body the deceased lay unclaimed for two weeks at Princess Marina Hospital where he had died after an illness.

According to the statement, it has been established that at the time of death, Mr. Chanda had been living on his own and without any relations in Broadhurst industrial area.

Contact has been made with his next of kin in Lusaka and Mwense. The extended family has been unable to come and has indicated to Zambian and Botswana authorities of their intent to have Mr. Chanda interred in Botswana.

“Efforts are being made by Mission staff and the Zambian Community in Botswana to have Mr. Chanda given a dignified sendoff next week,” the statement concluded.