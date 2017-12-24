Several churches in Livingstone have expressed concern with the K300 charge for hosting overnight prayers and crusades by the city council.

Abundant Life Church founder, Rev Wellington Mbulwe says the decision by the Livingstone city council to charge K300 is too much.

Rev. Mbulwe says the charge is prohibitive for churches to minister the word of God, adding that some churches are not able to raise the amount.

Rev. Mbulwe further observed that churches were nonprofit making while most congregants were not in employment to help raise the money.

He has appealed to the local authority to reduce the charge to a reasonable amount to enable more churches carryout God’s work.

And Livingstone’s Worship expression assembly church reverend, Michael Zulu has also condemned the move by the council.

Rev. Zulu said that the authority was hampering government’s policy of enhancing Zambia as a Christian nation.

And Christian harvest international overseer, Boston Simusamba has urged the city council to reverse the decision as it is not in the spirit of Christianity.

Council public relations manager, Melvin Mukela said that the charged money will be directed towards stationary to issue permits and fuel costs to monitor gatherings.