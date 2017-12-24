Zambia Telecommunications Company (ZAMTEL) Chief of Marketing, Rozindaba Sakala has disclosed that the company has made about K68 million profit in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Ms Sakala said the overwhelming support the company received from its customers enabled it to achieve greater goals in the fourth quarter.

She explained that the Zambian mobile company had 2 million customers by August and that it targets 2.5million subscribers before the end of this year.

ZANIS reports that the Chief Marketing Officer was speaking in Lusaka during the end of year media cocktail yesterday.

She stated that the company will next year embark on a serious establishment of state of the art customer call center and continuous perfection of network quality.

Ms. Sakala added that 100 mobile towers have been installed out of the 110 which were earmarked for completion before the end of this year.

She also pointed out that US280 dollars investment government injected in the company will help achieve its growth next year.

Ms Sakala further said government cleared the company’s debts a move she described as an energizer for the company to record massive growth.

Ms. Sakala has since urged citizens not to relent in supporting their own mobile service provider.