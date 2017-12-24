Zambia Telecommunications Company (ZAMTEL) Chief of Marketing, Rozindaba Sakala has disclosed that the company has made about K68 million profit in the fourth quarter of 2017.
Ms Sakala said the overwhelming support the company received from its customers enabled it to achieve greater goals in the fourth quarter.
She explained that the Zambian mobile company had 2 million customers by August and that it targets 2.5million subscribers before the end of this year.
ZANIS reports that the Chief Marketing Officer was speaking in Lusaka during the end of year media cocktail yesterday.
She stated that the company will next year embark on a serious establishment of state of the art customer call center and continuous perfection of network quality.
Ms. Sakala added that 100 mobile towers have been installed out of the 110 which were earmarked for completion before the end of this year.
She also pointed out that US280 dollars investment government injected in the company will help achieve its growth next year.
Ms Sakala further said government cleared the company’s debts a move she described as an energizer for the company to record massive growth.
Ms. Sakala has since urged citizens not to relent in supporting their own mobile service provider.
Really???
So can we pay Lap Green and forget about them now?
I prefer to be q doubting Thomas when it comes to this. How was the capital injection utilised? Was it used to pay for operating expenses like salaries? This can indeed improve your bottom line but its not a sustainable profit to even talk about. Please show us the financials so that we can judge for ourselves.
It is all about leadership..That Mwanakatwe drunkard had no clue of running an institution like Zamtel just like his wife has no idea as Minister of Commerce. Have they even paid back money they illegally got from Citizens Empowerment fund?
Better for you because next we ll not be pleased with you to hear that government has injected some more dollars while you are busy fattening your pockets on the expense of poor tax payers…work hard and improve your services
So SOEs can turn profits?? There was a school of thought that said Zambians or indeed government can’t run these enterprises profitably. I guess that school is flawed and very wrong. Well done Zamtel, you are setting the standard for future SOEs, giving a lot of hope for QZ!!
That’s great news. Now make ZAMTEL great again! Improve your services and watch your profits soar
Creative accounting
If all your debt has been taken care of by grz, of course you must make a profit what else is expected of you Lozindaba?
What matters is the future, you must sustain those profits.
Well done
Inspirational ! Lead the way and put it above board that it is doable , we pledge to support our own source of pride all the way, just do no relent in doing fine works. You are erecting a fortress for all well meaning Zambians to stand on and crucify all corrupt and non performing public businesses. All others must own up now and start on a new note of excellence . Those vying to run the to be relaunched Zambia airway must stand fully aware that there will be no room for slip of the tongue, the finger, or an oversight. Now oversights must be punishable by death to stop people from taking there eyes off the ball. Goals must be scored and scored now.
!. Zambia must develop promptly!!!!!!!!!
And in all quarters? Nett profit?
Great job Monko Sido
How can you say you have made “about K68million” can’t you be more specific …what was the turn over?
Not exciting its just sad how these guys are stealing from us customers. The rates for data and calls are just too high thats why they can afford to even reap where they did not sow. Ati profit kwisa??? its about stealing from clients.
Disaster!