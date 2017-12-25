President Lungu has yesterday pardoned 125 prisoners to commemorate the 2017 CHRISTMAS DAY.
Three of the pardoned inmates are senior citizens aged between 65 and 86 years.
Ministry of Home Affairs Permanent Secretary Dr Chileshe Mulenga in a statement stated that the President was acting accordance to Article 97 (1) (a) of the Constitution of Zambia which provides Presidential Pardon and substitution if severe punishments imposed on convicted persons.
Dr Mulenga said the ministry was elated with President Lungu’s gesture in exercising His Prerogative of Mercy as it has come at a time when the correctional facility are extremely congested.
He added that they were confident that the pardoned persons have rehabilitated and are ready to be re-intergrated into society.
When is Lungu gonna free Zambians imprisoned by poverty in Misisi and Chibolya?
A poor man you shall always have…. Here we have plenty of them. What is zambia to be without the poor. Stop deceiving yourself that someone can wipe out poverty and hunger in particular never…
Worry not he can pardon Kanene or whoever he wants to pardon but no one will pardon him when he goes to Jail for stealing from the unsuspecting client and the Zambians and becoming rich so quickly. It will help his case if he responds to Kambwili’s fresh allegation about the RATSA records that show that someone own a lot of trucks under a company named LUNTEX. Even to a idio.t LUNTEX appears to mean LUNgu Tasila EXpress. When the trucks are taken from him to be in public hands we will call the company CHAIMEX Plc. (Chaima Express). Jonathan go away!
This gesture doesnt always sit well with me.
Wait until your loved one is killed by the pardoned person.
Thanks
BB2014,2016
Because of such ventures as Luntex (TRUCKS), that is why Zambia Railways is never really talked about.
How many mothers with children pardoned, want that report on my desk by Tuesday.
Someone questioning how many mothers, Congolese border crossers, witches.
Most of pardoned are PF cadres on violent cases, fire arsonist, vote riggers, corrupt civil servants and Chinese.
When will he free political prisoners?
I hope we are not going to see a surge in crime as a result.
WHICH PRESIDENT HAVE YOU IMPRISONED IN ZAMBIA STOP DECEIVING YOURSELF JUST WAKEUP AND WORK
He will be pardoned and released on Christmas in 2022 after his arrest for corruption and stealing
All sure PF cadres , close associates and relatives are topping the list.
iwe Dr Mulenga so to you Prerogative of Mercy is a solution to prison congestion? You are a PS mobilize the resources to install spacious and comfortable correctional facilities.
Why is the Koswe Mumpoto President keeping UPND Political Prisoners in Jail without Trial? Lungu will pay the price for persecuting opponents when he is out of Power. Lungu’s Godfather (Mugabe) was put under House Arrest and later deposed from Power. Today its Mugabe and Tumoro could be Lungu. What goes round comes around. Koswes better beware!