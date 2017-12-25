President Lungu has yesterday pardoned 125 prisoners to commemorate the 2017 CHRISTMAS DAY.

Three of the pardoned inmates are senior citizens aged between 65 and 86 years.

Ministry of Home Affairs Permanent Secretary Dr Chileshe Mulenga in a statement stated that the President was acting accordance to Article 97 (1) (a) of the Constitution of Zambia which provides Presidential Pardon and substitution if severe punishments imposed on convicted persons.

Dr Mulenga said the ministry was elated with President Lungu’s gesture in exercising His Prerogative of Mercy as it has come at a time when the correctional facility are extremely congested.

He added that they were confident that the pardoned persons have rehabilitated and are ready to be re-intergrated into society.