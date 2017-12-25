By Peter Sinkamba

The absence by Zambia’s Permanent Representative the United Nations Ambassador Lazarus Kapambwe during the crucial vote on the status of Jerusalem at the UN General Assembly is proof that the PF Government supports Israeli atrocities against the Palestinians.

The absence is also testimony that the PF Government is not committed to values and principles espoused in the Constitution of Zambia.

The Constitution of Zambia 2016, in Article 8 adopts national values and principles which include morality and ethics; democracy and constitutionalism; humanity dignity, equity, social justice, equality and non-discrimination; good governance and integrity, and sustainable development.

The atrocities committed by the Israeli government against the Palestinians and the degradation and generally the inhuman treatment in the West Bank, clearly offends these values and principles.

As the Green Party, we therefore find the behaviour of PF Government in the UN General Assembly not only to be unconstitutional but also depressing because this is clearly a willful act of the contravention of Constitution.

The praise by Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Kalaba that his diplomatic staffs were performing economic diplomacy well is proof of Judas Iscariotism.

What is more depressing is the fact that the Constitution of Zambia 2016 is a creation of the PF Government. It is really flabbergasted that this Government should be in forefront offending national values and principles. The behaviour can better be described as hypocrites and likened to Judas Iscariots. To us, as the Green Party, this is further living testimony that the PF Government is not committed to constitutionalism and it has nothing to do with promoting national values and principles espoused in the Constitution.

The praise by Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Kalaba that his diplomatic staffs were performing economic diplomacy well is proof of Judas Iscariotism. We know for a fact that the PF Government is engaged in numerous business deals the Israeli Government. Our position, as the Green Party, on these deals, is that it is wrong for Government of the day in Zambia to trade national values and principles for money. That behaviour is no better than that of Judas Iscariot who sold the life of Jesus for pieces of silver.

Furthermore, as the Green Party, we believe there is nothing Christian in supporting Israeli Government atrocities against the Palestinian people. We believe that as a Christian Nation, Zambia should not condone atrocities and inhumane and degrading treatment against any other nation, the Palestine Nation inclusive.

Therefore, as matter of principle, Zambia needs to assert its opposition to atrocities, without fear or favour, per the Constitution of our Republic, and not shy away, as were the case on Thursday.

In addition, we support the view of Pope Francis who has repeatedly said:

“Jerusalem is a unique city, which is sacred for Jews, Christians and Muslims, who venerate the holy sites of their respective religions, and has a special vocation for peace.”

As a Christian Nation, it is wrong for a Government of the day to adopt a policy decision which sides with Jews on Jerusalem to the detriment of Christians and Muslims. And in the same breadth, we find it wrong for a Christian Nation to conveniently shy away from condemning injustice wherever it shows its ugly head.

Lastly, we disagree with argument advanced by the Israeli Government that Jerusalem was declared capital of Israel 3,000 years ago. Such argument is invalid, according to contemporary international law, as pronounced at the UN since 1948.

Take for instance Africa: this continent was scrambled and unilaterally shared by the Super Power between 1884 and 1886 in what is popularly known as the “Scramble for Africa”. Nations and peoples of this continent were brutally massacred and their territories unilaterally divided and shared by the powers that be.

The peoples of modern-day Zambia, for example, were violently and unilaterally divided. In the process, the peoples of modern-day Zambia lost the Katanga region to a private company owned by the late King Leopold of Belgium.

Any attempts today by the Zambian Government, to annex Katanga from DRC, on the grounds of pre-1884 boundaries status, will be invalidated under the UN contemporary international law. According to international law, any civil claim which is over six years old is invalid. No civil action against the Super Powers for their atrocities of 1884-1886 can be sustained in a court of law. In the same vain, Israel’s 3,000 years claim is far-fetched and invalid. Hence, global consensus on Jerusalem is against the Israeli Government and America.

If the unilateral annexation of East Jerusalem by Israel is valid, then Zambia it is as well we reclaim and annex Katanga from DRC. After all, the Katangese people have since the 1960s sought for self-determination association to Zambia.

And in the same vain, so should be the quest for self-determination by the people of the Barotseland. As the English saying goes: “what is good for the goose must be good for the gander”.